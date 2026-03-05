Logan Township explosion videos: Doorbell camera captures moment building blows up on Heron Drive; watch
An explosion at the Savita Naturals building in Logan Township, New Jersey injured four, triggered a shelter-in-place, and was caught on doorbell video.
An explosion at the Savita Naturals building on 617 Heron Drive in Logan Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Wednesday left four people injured, NBC10 Philadelphia confirmed.
The explosion occurred at the building shortly before 3pm prompting a shelter-in-place within a two-mile radius of the site of the explosion, per Gloucester County Emergency Management. The areas under shelter-in-place included two miles around Heron Drive and High Hill Road.
A video of the moment the building blew up on Heron Drive was captured in a doorbell camera of a nearby house. It was subsequently shared on social media.
Here's the video:
Here's another video shared by a Facebook user, documenting how the explosion sounded from their apartment. According to the time seen on the video, the explosion occurred at 2:36pm Wednesday afternoon.
Logan Township is in Gloucester County, in southern New Jersey, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia, near the Delaware border.
Logan Township Residents Describe Explosion
Many Logan Township residents described the moment the building blew up on Heron Drive. They commented on the Gloucester County Emergency Management on Facebook and described how visibly worried it left them.
"Heard doors shake and house rumble in Barrington. Thought it was a Train going by but no train horn," local Aimee Fluharty commented.
Gabrielle Marie wrote: "I felt it in Clayton I thought someone slammed the back door."
"I work VERY close to the explosion. A few buildings away at best. It blew ceiling tiles out of place everywhere," wrote another.
This story is being updated.
