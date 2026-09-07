Lola Hurt and Melony Johnson: Mother-daughter duo murdered at Sumter County home – 5 things to know

A double homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two women were found at a Sumter County home in the Shiloh Community last Wednesday. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victims as 55-year-old Lola Hurt and her daughter, 41-year-old Melony Johnson, per WIS10.

Mother-daughter duo murdered at Sumter County home (Pexel - representational image)

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Five things to know about the case

Here are five things to know about the case:

Baker said that Lola and Melony died from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

gunshot wounds.” The sheriff’s office later said that investigators have identified persons of interests in the murder of the duo.

The sheriff’s office also said that investigators “have reason to believe that the victims knew the killer(s).” “It’s a traumatic thing. It’s a terrible thing. It saddens the community. It saddens us as a law enforcement agency to have to respond to these things,” said Hampton Gardner, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy.

Gardner stated that the home had no signs of forced entry. Autopsies for the victims are scheduled to be performed on Tuesday.

Gardner also said that it appears the shooting happened sometime between August 29 and August 30. Officials said that it is believed that there is no larger threat to the community.

The murders shake the close-knit community

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{{^usCountry}} The close-knit community was shaken by the brutal murders. Neighbor Rosalynne Kauffman watched as blue lights rushed down Pudding Swamp Road Wednesday afternoon where Lola and Melony’s bodies were found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The close-knit community was shaken by the brutal murders. Neighbor Rosalynne Kauffman watched as blue lights rushed down Pudding Swamp Road Wednesday afternoon where Lola and Melony’s bodies were found. {{/usCountry}}

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“Just total shock,” Kauffman said, according to WIS10. “Pretty much everybody knows everybody, and it’s a surprise that it happened here.”

“I just couldn’t believe that somebody would take the life of two ladies and just leave them lying out in the open,” Kauffman added.

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