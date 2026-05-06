Avianna Smith-Gray GoFundMe: 18-y/o woman dies days after Arcadia Lake mass shooting in Edmond, ‘Stole her whole life’

The post added, “We thank our community and media partners for their patience and understanding as we work to confirm details and release appropriate information. This investigation is being handled with the utmost care and seriousness. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available and can be responsibly shared without compromising the integrity of the investigation.”

“We are saddened to confirm that an 18-year-old young woman has passed away from injuries sustained in the Arcadia Lake shooting on Sunday night,” the Edmond Police Dept wrote on X. “Our thoughts are with her loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragic incident.”

An 18-year-old victim has died from her injuries two days after a mass shooting at Arcadia Lake in Edmond , Oklahoma . The Edmond Police Department confirmed an 18-year-old woman has died following the shooting, but did not release her name. However, the woman has been identified as Avianna Smith-Gray by her family, and a GoFundMe has been started.

Avianna Smith-Gray GoFundMe Avianna’s sister says in a GoFundMe launched after her death, “My sister was a Loving caring person.. she was good with kids doesn’t matter the age they all just happen to love her, she loved to dance, do hair, sing & so much more. My sister was so talented a very good athlete and she was so so smart, Avianna was so full of life and loved spending time with her family, friends, her boyfriend, & etc. she was 18 years old just graduated and was waiting to walk that stage! I can go on and on about her but know she was loved by many!”

The sister confirmed that Avianna died on May 5. At the time of writing this article, $670 had been raised of the $11K goal.

The family of Avianna, who was in critical condition after being shot in the head, spoke to KOCO 5 shortly before her death was announced.

"Our baby is just 18. She turned 18 in December. She's still in high school. She just got, you know, done doing her senior homework to finish up for the trimester, the school she goes to, and she's, like, looking forward to graduation," ShaRhonda Smith, the 18-year-old's aunt, told KOCO. "They stole her whole life. That's not fair. They don't have the right to do what they did to her or anybody else that was there and innocently got hit."

The shooting was triggered by a fight at a weekend party crowded with young adults at an Oklahoma campground. As many as 23 people were left with gunshot and shrapnel wounds, police said, per NBC News.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting. According to police, some of the victims had nothing to do with the fight that triggered the shooting.

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"Those rounds struck multiple people, including individuals who were not involved in that altercation and were simply there attending the event," Sgt. James Hamm with Edmond police said, per KOCO 5.

Hamm also explained why any information on the suspect has not been released yet.

"There’s nothing we’re going to release on the suspect because of the integrity of the investigation. Typically, when we do release suspect information, that’s for two reasons. Number one, if there’s pertinent information for public safety, or if we need public assistance, and currently neither one of those things apply in this case," Hamm said.