Who was Danna Eady? California flight instructor and her sons Pavel and Remus identified as Fresno plane crash victims

Danna Eady, an Auberry flight instructor, was among the three people killed in Saturday's small plane crash near Sierra Sky Park Airport in northwest Fresno. She also served as president of a local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter. Danna Eady, 41, a flight instructor from Auberry, was killed along with her boys Pavel (lower left) and Remus (lower right) in the Fresno Plane crash (Supportnow.org)

Her two sons, Pavel, 10, and Remus, 13, also died in the crash, while her husband, Craig Eady, survived with severe burns and remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the fundraiser campaign on SupportNow org.

Authorities said the family was traveling in a single-engine fixed-wing aircraft when it crashed on a bluff overlooking the San Joaquin River shortly before 2 pm Saturday. The crash triggered a brush fire that firefighters quickly contained before it reached nearby homes.

Also read: Fresno Sierra Sky Park Airport plane crash update: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in California crash

Who was Danna Eady? Danna Eady, 41, lived in Auberry, California, and was widely known in the Fresno-area aviation community. She worked as a flight instructor at Reedley College and served as president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association chapter, according to the Fresno Bee.

Nick Wilcox, owner of Soar Paso Flight School, described Eady as “a very special soul” who inspired students and fellow pilots alike. “She was a very large presence in the Fresno flying community,” Wilcox told the New York Post. He said she loved introducing others to aviation and had even taken his daughter flying.

Wilcox remembered her as "bubbly, outgoing, a free spirit" who loved traveling, ice cream and spending time outdoors barefoot. Although she had become a pilot only in recent years, he said she had accumulated thousands of flight hours and earned multiple certifications.

Kyle Ricketts, a donor, commented under the fundraiser, saying, “Danna was a mentor and inspiration as a woman in aviation to my niece Meagan Ricketts. She will be greatly missed and we are praying for the whole family during this difficult time.”

"Her dream was to fly," Wilcox told the publication. "She died doing what she absolutely loved."

Danna is survived by her older children, Lucien, 17, and Felicity, 18, in addition to her husband, Craig.

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What happened in the Fresno plane crash? Emergency crews responded to reports of a plane crash near the northern end of Blythe Avenue, close to Sierra Sky Park Airport, at around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, according to Fresno County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

Responders found the aircraft engulfed in flames on a bluff near the San Joaquin River. Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it spread into nearby residential properties.

Pavel and Remus were pronounced dead at the scene. Danna Eady was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries, officials confirmed Sunday. Craig Eady remains hospitalized with severe burns and extensive injuries.

According to a SupportNow fundraiser created by family friend Julie Lovell, Craig faces months of surgeries, rehabilitation and long-term medical treatment. The fundraiser says donations will help cover medical expenses and support the family's remaining household needs.

The family had reportedly been traveling to an airshow when the aircraft crashed, according to Wilcox.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash, with the NTSB leading the inquiry. Officials have not yet determined what caused the aircraft to go down.