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Longmont: What happened at LifeBridge church? Large police presence sparks shooting fears
Heavy police presence at LifeBridge Christian Church in Longmont, Colorado, sparked shooting fears online, but reports suggest it was a police drill.
Updated on: May 26, 2026 09:20 pm IST
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A massive police presence was reported at the LifeBridge Christian Church on the Ute Highway in Longmont, Colorado, on Tuesday afternoon. It sparked fears of a potential shooting at a church.
Despite social media posts claiming that it could be a shooting incident, citing dispatch audio, is widely being reported as a training drill by the police and not a real situation.
As of now, the Longmont Police Department has not confirmed details of the incident.
This story is being updated.
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