Longview explosion update: Visuals emerge from Nippon Dynawave chemical plant; multiple injured

An explosion at the Nippon Dynawave chemical plant in Longview, Washington on Tuesday afternoon left multiple people injured. Visuals from the scene emerged, which showed the scary aftermath of the incident.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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The Longview Fire Department has said that multiple people have suffered chemical burn injuries and have been taken to a medical facility. The seriousness of their injuries is unclear. They confirmed that the explosion occurred at 7:30am local time earlier today.

Here's a photo from the scene which showed the area in the Nippon Dynawave chemical plant where the explosion took place.

Here's the photo:

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{{^usCountry}} The Longview Fire Department said in the initial update that "residents are asked to stay away from Industrial Way and avoid the surrounding area while emergency crew work the incident. This remains an active emergency response." No details were provided on what caused the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Longview Fire Department said in the initial update that "residents are asked to stay away from Industrial Way and avoid the surrounding area while emergency crew work the incident. This remains an active emergency response." No details were provided on what caused the explosion. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The New York Post reports that a massive last sound was heard all around Longview during the explosion. It sparked panic in the area even as law enforcement responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New York Post reports that a massive last sound was heard all around Longview during the explosion. It sparked panic in the area even as law enforcement responded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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