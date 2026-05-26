Longview explosion update: Visuals emerge from Nippon Dynawave chemical plant; multiple injured
An explosion at Nippon Dynawave’s Longview, Washington chemical plant injured several workers with chemical burns, officials said Tuesday.
An explosion at the Nippon Dynawave chemical plant in Longview, Washington on Tuesday afternoon left multiple people injured. Visuals from the scene emerged, which showed the scary aftermath of the incident.
The Longview Fire Department has said that multiple people have suffered chemical burn injuries and have been taken to a medical facility. The seriousness of their injuries is unclear. They confirmed that the explosion occurred at 7:30am local time earlier today.
Here's a photo from the scene which showed the area in the Nippon Dynawave chemical plant where the explosion took place.
Here's the photo:
The Longview Fire Department said in the initial update that "residents are asked to stay away from Industrial Way and avoid the surrounding area while emergency crew work the incident. This remains an active emergency response." No details were provided on what caused the explosion.{{/usCountry}}
The Longview Fire Department said in the initial update that "residents are asked to stay away from Industrial Way and avoid the surrounding area while emergency crew work the incident. This remains an active emergency response." No details were provided on what caused the explosion.{{/usCountry}}
The New York Post reports that a massive last sound was heard all around Longview during the explosion. It sparked panic in the area even as law enforcement responded.{{/usCountry}}
The New York Post reports that a massive last sound was heard all around Longview during the explosion. It sparked panic in the area even as law enforcement responded.{{/usCountry}}
This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}
This story is being updated.{{/usCountry}}