Daleza Fregoso update: Abductor accused of murdering victim's mom; LA Amber Alert remains active

A man sought in connection with the abduction of a four-year-old girl, Daleza Fregoso, is a person of interest in the violent death of the girl’s mother, police said Tuesday. Daleza is believed to have been abducted in the Arlington Heights area by Ruben Fregoso, 44. Daleza Fregoso (R) is believed to be with Ruben Fregoso (L), who has been named as the suspect (@CHPAlerts/X)

Daleza and Ruben’s relationship was not immediately disclosed. An Amber alert remains in effect.

What we know so far Officers were called to the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood to conduct a welfare check on Monday around 12:30 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

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“Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female deceased inside the residence,” police said, per NewsNation. “Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died as a result of violence.”

The victim’s husband, Ruben, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation.

Later that day, an Amber Alert was issued for Daleza by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. The alert said Daleza and Ruben were last seen about 4 am on Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in Los Angeles.

The two were believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV with the California license plate 9DAW715. However, the CHP reported at about 10:30 pm Monday that the car was located.

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The suspect and the child remain missing. The CHP did not reveal where the car was found.