‘Looks like a witch’s coven’: Netizens react as The View hosts mourn Donald Trump's big US win by donning all black

The hosts of The View faced mockery for wearing all-black outfits after it was revealed that Donald Trump would be re-elected as the US president. The View host Whoopi Goldberg chose a white shirt and a pink flowery jacket, while Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro opted to dress in dark attire for the post-Election Day program on Wednesday.

“So, what happened last night?” quipped Whoopi before telling audience, “This is what the country, and the world, woke up to.”

Following her remarks, The View played a clip of Trump's victory declaration speech in which he promised to “help our country heal.”

Their black attire elicited a mixed response on X, with some people praising it and others demanding a conservative co-host.

Whoopi questions her co-hosts about their mood after Trump's win

Following the election, Whoopi inquired about the mood of her co-hosts.

While donning a blue suit jacket with black piping and a black tank top, Joy expressed her strong disapproval of the Americans' decision, but said she was “hopeful” about the US' democratic system.

Sara Haines, who was donning a forest green shirt with sheer sleeves, declared to her fellow presenters that she would not be stopping her march.

While Sunny sported a dark boat-neck top, Alyssa was dressed in all dark, including a dark blazer.

Internet reacts to The View's mourning of Trump's victory

Reacting to their outfits, one X user wrote, “NEW: Everyone on The View is dressed for a funeral. Beautiful,' along with a snapshot of the anchors sitting down together.”

“It's a great mourning on the view (sic),” another quipped.

“This has to be their most viewed episode ever,” a third user stated, while another pointed, “Looks like a witch’s coven.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has shares details of the 47th US president's phone call with Kamala Harris, in which she conceded the presidential election.

“President Donald J Trump and vice-president Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory. President Trump acknowledged vice-president Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,” Steven Cheung, campaign communications director, stated in a statement.