A former male JPMorgan Chase employee has filed a lawsuit against Lorna Hajdini, a female executive director at the bank, accusing her of sexual harassment, assault, and coercion. The plaintiff, proceeding under the pseudonym John Doe, claims Hajdini forced him into a “sex slave” relationship. HT.com has chosen not to identify the alleged victim and refers to him as 'John Doe.'

5 big claims

Lorna Hajdini is accused of sexually harassing a former male JPMorgan Chase employee. (Screengrab)

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According to a New York Post report, the employee appears to have consulted AskALawyerOnCall.com, a legal chatbot, around July last year.

Here are five major points from that exchange -

'Forced to do drugs'

According to the report, the employee accused the executive bank director of forcing him to be her “sex slave.”

"I was raped, secually assulted [sic], harassed, and forced to do drugs by my former boss at Morgan Stanley,’’ the 35-year-old claimed.

'Retaliation'

The employee claimed, "I was then retaliated against for seeking to move groups internally at the firm."

HR investigation and Separation Agreement

He further claimed that, "HR conducted an ‘investigation’ but they ultimately made me signed [sic] a Separation Agreement."

'Sign under duress'

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{{^usCountry}} When asked by the bot whether the separation agreement included clauses waiving his rights to pursue legal action or discuss the matter publicly, he replied, "Yes but I was forced to sign under duress." Evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked by the bot whether the separation agreement included clauses waiving his rights to pursue legal action or discuss the matter publicly, he replied, "Yes but I was forced to sign under duress." Evidence {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed to have “ample evidence” of his alleged suffering. About the case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed to have “ample evidence” of his alleged suffering. About the case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The employee joined JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team in spring 2024. He filed an internal complaint against Lorna Hajdini in May 2025. The bank’s investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. He later joined investment firm Bregal Sagemount as a principal. He left that role on April 2 and filed the lawsuit on April 27/28 in New York County Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee joined JPMorgan’s leveraged finance team in spring 2024. He filed an internal complaint against Lorna Hajdini in May 2025. The bank’s investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. He later joined investment firm Bregal Sagemount as a principal. He left that role on April 2 and filed the lawsuit on April 27/28 in New York County Supreme Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suit alleges Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, subjected him to non-consensual sexual acts, used racial slurs, and threatened his bonus and career if he did not comply. Responses from Hajdini and JPMorgan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suit alleges Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, subjected him to non-consensual sexual acts, used racial slurs, and threatened his bonus and career if he did not comply. Responses from Hajdini and JPMorgan {{/usCountry}}

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Hajdini’s lawyers said she "categorically denies the allegations."

They added, "She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place."

JPMorgan told the New York Post that a thorough internal investigation by HR and in-house lawyers found no evidence supporting the allegations.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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