Lorna Hajdini row: Did JPMorgan executive's son react to assault allegations? Fact-checking viral claim

Lorna Hajdini, a senior executive at JPMorgan, has recently been in the news due to alarming accusations made against her. On April 30, it was reported that a former employee of JPMorgan initiated a lawsuit against Hajdini, alleging that he had been sexually assaulted and drugged by her in the workplace.

JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini faces serious allegations from a former employee claiming sexual assault. Meanwhile, a misleading social media post claims she has a son.(Brayden Cookz/X)

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Meanwhile, Hajdini's attorney stated that the allegations are completely false. Amidst this situation, there has been public curiosity regarding Hajdini's marital status. Concurrently, another post circulated on social media, where a person claimed to be Lorna's son. Here's what we know:

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Lorna Hajdin row: Did her son drop post amid lawsuit?

Amid the row, a photograph of Hajdini alongside a boy is circulating on X (formerly Twitter), where he can be seen standing next to a senior executive from JPMorgan. The accompanying caption claimed that Lorna is his mother, who has been linked to JPMorgan Chase and has faced slander due to allegations from a former employee.

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{{^usCountry}} The post also mentioned that Lorna has consistently prioritized her family and has instilled in her son the values of hard work, respect, and standing up for what is right. “This is my Mom, she works at JPMorgan Chase and has recently been SLANDERED in the news by a disgruntled ex-employee. My mother, Lorna, is loving and has always put family first and taught me the importance of respect, hard work, and standing up for what’s right," the post caption read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post also mentioned that Lorna has consistently prioritized her family and has instilled in her son the values of hard work, respect, and standing up for what is right. “This is my Mom, she works at JPMorgan Chase and has recently been SLANDERED in the news by a disgruntled ex-employee. My mother, Lorna, is loving and has always put family first and taught me the importance of respect, hard work, and standing up for what’s right," the post caption read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As the post gained traction on social media, those curious about her marital status interpreted it as a confirmation of her being married. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the post gained traction on social media, those curious about her marital status interpreted it as a confirmation of her being married. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It obviously seems a fabricated post, and the boy depicted in it is not Lorna's son. There is no information available regarding Lorna's personal life, including her relationship status. The person who purported to be Lorna's son was identified as Brayden Cookz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It obviously seems a fabricated post, and the boy depicted in it is not Lorna's son. There is no information available regarding Lorna's personal life, including her relationship status. The person who purported to be Lorna's son was identified as Brayden Cookz. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Grok has also verified that there are no reports suggesting that Lorna has a son or any children, and the current image does not provide any evidence to support such claims.

The viral post on Lorna Hajdini

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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