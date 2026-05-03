Lorna Hajdini seen with accuser? Fact-checking viral video amid JPMorgan lawsuit row

Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, faced sexual harassment accusations in a bombshell lawsuit. She was accused of sexually harassing a married male junior member of her team. The lawsuit had initially also accused her of racism and leveraging her position to curry sexual favors in lieu of the male worker's professional growth. Lorna Hajdini is a JPMorgan Executive Director embroiled in a row after sexual harassment allegations were made against her by a junior staffer. (X/@durbunhaber)

However, the lawsuit which was reported on by the Daily Mail was reportedly retracted for corrections, the New York Post noted in a follow-up report.

This is led many to claim that the accusations against Hajdini were false. Notably, her lawyer has denied any wrongdoing in a statement to the Post. Meanwhile, JPMorgan, which was also implicated in the original lawsuit, issued a statement to the Mail via a spokesperson, who said that the accuser's claims held ‘no merit’ as an internal investigation had shown. The spokesperson further added that while Hajdini had been willing to cooperate with the probe the accuser was not as willing.

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Reports also emerged that Hajdini was well regarded by her peers while her accuser was not. Further, it was reported that Hajdini's accuser did not report to her, thus making it impossible for the executive to use her position to gain sexual favors.

Amid the ongoing row over the accusations against Hajdini and the possibility of the lawsuit being false, an alleged video showing Hajdini and her accuser have gone viral. In fact, screenshots from the video were taken and circulated with claims that the two had been photographed together.