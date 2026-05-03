Lorna Hajdini seen with accuser? Fact-checking viral video amid JPMorgan lawsuit row

Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, faced sexual harassment accusations in a bombshell lawsuit. She was accused of sexually harassing a married male junior member of her team. The lawsuit had initially also accused her of racism and leveraging her position to curry sexual favors in lieu of the male worker's professional growth.

Lorna Hajdini is a JPMorgan Executive Director embroiled in a row after sexual harassment allegations were made against her by a junior staffer. (X/@durbunhaber)

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However, the lawsuit which was reported on by the Daily Mail was reportedly retracted for corrections, the New York Post noted in a follow-up report.

This is led many to claim that the accusations against Hajdini were false. Notably, her lawyer has denied any wrongdoing in a statement to the Post. Meanwhile, JPMorgan, which was also implicated in the original lawsuit, issued a statement to the Mail via a spokesperson, who said that the accuser's claims held ‘no merit’ as an internal investigation had shown. The spokesperson further added that while Hajdini had been willing to cooperate with the probe the accuser was not as willing.

Also Read | Lorna Hajdini: Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, seeks brutal punishment for ‘false accuser’ in JP Morgan case

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{{^usCountry}} Reports also emerged that Hajdini was well regarded by her peers while her accuser was not. Further, it was reported that Hajdini's accuser did not report to her, thus making it impossible for the executive to use her position to gain sexual favors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports also emerged that Hajdini was well regarded by her peers while her accuser was not. Further, it was reported that Hajdini's accuser did not report to her, thus making it impossible for the executive to use her position to gain sexual favors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the ongoing row over the accusations against Hajdini and the possibility of the lawsuit being false, an alleged video showing Hajdini and her accuser have gone viral. In fact, screenshots from the video were taken and circulated with claims that the two had been photographed together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the ongoing row over the accusations against Hajdini and the possibility of the lawsuit being false, an alleged video showing Hajdini and her accuser have gone viral. In fact, screenshots from the video were taken and circulated with claims that the two had been photographed together. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lorna Hajdini seen with accuser? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lorna Hajdini seen with accuser? Fact-check {{/usCountry}}

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The alleged video showed Hajdini and her accuser in a restaurant setting. The alleged video is shot through the window of the establishment. The two of them are seen allegedly sitting close, smiling, and looking at the accuser's phone, while Hajdini can be seen taking sips from her wine glass. A voice in the alleged video can be heard saying “they're on a date.” The person who shared the video on X also wrote “holy sht.. so the JP Morgan sex slave thing is real.”

The video has 4.5 million views at the time of writing and also led many to take screenshots of the two together and claim they'd been pictured outside.

“She looks so happy,” one person wrote, sharing one such screenshot.

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However, the video of Hajdini and her accuser is fake, thus the photos showing the two together are fake as well. The clip is AI generated. On X, it has a label which reads ‘Made with AI’. The person who posted the video also remarked “generated with happyhorse.”

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Notably, Hajdini's accuser, who's identified himself as John Doe in the complaint, is not backing down, and his lawyer has doubled down on the assertions made by his client.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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