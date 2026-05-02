Lorna Hajdini row: Joe Rogan drops explosive take, calls JPMorgan accuser’s claims 'fake'

Podcaster Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Lorna Hajdini and he appears to be squarely on the side of the JPMorgan executive.

Joe Rogan weighed in on the Lorna Hajdini row on his podcast. (Bloomberg)

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Hajdini was accused of sexual harassment against a junior male employee in a bombshell lawsuit, as per the Daily Mail. The lawsuit had also implicated JPMorgan in the matter. However, as the matter began to gain more attention New York Post publicly identified the accuser who had chosen to go with ‘John Doe’ in the complaint. We have chosen not to name the accuser at this point. The publication also reported that the lawsuit had been retracted for corrections.

However, the news of the retraction have led many to label the accuser's claims against Hajdini as false. Notably, this is not without basis as reports also indicated that Hajdini was well-liked by her peers, but the same could not be said for the alleged victim. Further, reports noted that Hajdini was not the alleged victim's boss and could not have used her position in the company to curry sexual favors for a promotion, as the lawsuit had initially alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, a JPMogran spokesperson told the Mail that an internal investigation had found the accuser's claims to be without merit and added that while Hajdini had cooperated with the probe, the accuser had not. Hajdini's representatives also denied any wrongdoing on her part in this matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, a JPMogran spokesperson told the Mail that an internal investigation had found the accuser's claims to be without merit and added that while Hajdini had cooperated with the probe, the accuser had not. Hajdini's representatives also denied any wrongdoing on her part in this matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's what Joe Rogan said, while weighing in on the matter. Joe Rogan on Lorna Hajdini row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what Joe Rogan said, while weighing in on the matter. Joe Rogan on Lorna Hajdini row {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rogan slammed the lawsuit against Hajdini as ‘fake’ and added that the lurid claims made sounded like the work of ‘the horniest guy ever’. Claims made in the initial lawsuit included an allegation that Hajdini had forcibly performed oral sex on the male staffer, and that she had sat on his face. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rogan slammed the lawsuit against Hajdini as ‘fake’ and added that the lurid claims made sounded like the work of ‘the horniest guy ever’. Claims made in the initial lawsuit included an allegation that Hajdini had forcibly performed oral sex on the male staffer, and that she had sat on his face. {{/usCountry}}

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Rogan, speaking on his podcast said “It turns out that the lady … it was a scam. It was fake. The lady who forced the guy to f–k her at JPMorgan. It wasn’t real. He just claimed that she said all these things.”

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His guest, comedian Shane Gillis, appeared to agree that the suit had the feel of fantasy. Rogan further said that if a guy were making such claims about a woman he would be ‘fired’ and ‘shamed’. Gillis suggested jailtime for anyone who filed a bogus suit knowingly.

The accuser's lawyer, meanwhile told the Post “A motion was filed today to seek an order to permit my client to proceed by John Doe. Those papers attach corroborating evidence of his claims. And there is much more. Each deal he reported ton (sic) different managers in charge of that deal. He reported to Hajdini (sic). Write whatever you want and then be embarrassed.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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