Lorna Hajdini case takes new twist as counter-suit filed after JPMorgan Chase's 1mn settlement offer to ex-banker

JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has initiated a defamation lawsuit against the former banker, alleging that he has entirely fabricated accusations claiming she used and abused him as her "sex slave," as reported by The Post.

Lorna Hajdini of JPMorgan Chase has launched a defamation suit against a former banker, who allegedly fabricated claims of sexual misconduct against her.(Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

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Hajdini lodged the defamation suit against the ex-banker in the New York state Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday.

The lawsuit contends that the 35-year-old finance professional, who falsely claimed his father had passed away to secure time off from work, orchestrated a prolonged campaign of false allegations that severely harmed her career, tarnished her reputation, and transformed her life into a global tabloid spectacle that first gained traction on social media last month.

“Ms. Hajdini categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct,” the countersuit states.

“These allegations are entirely false, malicious, and fabricated, and were concocted for the improper purpose of personal enrichment at the expense of defendants and others,” it adds.

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{{^usCountry}} Hajdini's lawyer asserted that the ex-banker's primary objective was to tarnish their client's reputation in order to gain leverage and extort millions of dollars from both her and the bank. Furthermore, they contended that the ex-banker had lodged comparable sexual harassment allegations during a prior employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hajdini's lawyer asserted that the ex-banker's primary objective was to tarnish their client's reputation in order to gain leverage and extort millions of dollars from both her and the bank. Furthermore, they contended that the ex-banker had lodged comparable sexual harassment allegations during a prior employment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Plaintiff made up eerily similar fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment,” the court filing reads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Plaintiff made up eerily similar fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment,” the court filing reads. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ms Hajdini seeks to vindicate her name, mitigate the substantial damage inflicted upon her, and hold (the) plaintiff accountable for his depraved and unlawful conduct."

Did JpMorgan offer ex-banker 1mn settlement offer

Hajdini's legal action arises against the backdrop of a Wall Street Journal article that disclosed JPMorgan Chase's offer of a $1 million settlement to the ex-banker in exchange for withdrawing the lawsuit. The ex-banker declined the offer from the largest bank in the nation, insisting on a larger amount before eventually making his accusations public.

The bank asserted that an investigation was conducted and no evidence was uncovered, further stating that the settlement was meant to assist Hajdini, whose reputation might be adversely affected.

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"While we cannot comment on confidential discussions, we did try to reach an agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation and to support an employee who was being threatened with the very reputational harm now unfolding," a representative for JPMorgan said.

Ex-banker's attorney speaks out

Ex-banker's attorney, Daniel Kaiser, who did not participate in the settlement negotiations, emphasized that if JPMorgan Chase's claims of the allegations being “fabricated” were accurate, the bank would not have proposed the financial settlement.

"However, I will note that in my 30-plus year career as an employment litigator, I have never had an employer defendant make such a substantial offer if they truly believed the allegations to be a 'complete fabrication,'" said Kaiser.

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In the newly submitted court filings, Kaiser presented a statement from a family acquaintance who asserts that he observed Hajdini's intoxicated conduct in a New York City apartment where he was invited for a threesome.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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