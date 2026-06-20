Los Angeles fire cause: New update on shelter-in-place order after ‘very complex’ blaze in Boyle Heights area

Los Angeles fire update: A shelter-in-place directive has been rescinded in the Boyle Heights vicinity following a substantial warehouse fire, yet the area continues to experience considerable effects from the smoke.

Los Angeles fire update: In Boyle Heights, a major warehouse fire prompted the lifting of a shelter-in-place order. (AFP)

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The fire erupted just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a cold storage facility located in the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street.

Los Angeles fire cause under probe

The Los Angeles Fire Department characterized the extensive blaze as a “very complex” incident, presenting multiple hazards for the firefighting teams.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Lineage, the organization that operates the facility in Boyle Heights, issued a statement indicating its belief that the fire originated from contractors working on the solar panels situated on the roof.

"At this time, we believe the fire began while testing was being conducted by contractors of the third-party owner of the solar array located on the facility's roof," the firm said.

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{{^usCountry}} The company has stated that it is cooperating with the Los Angeles Fire Department and other relevant agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company has stated that it is cooperating with the Los Angeles Fire Department and other relevant agencies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Los Angeles fire update: Emergency crews involve in dousing blaze in Boyle Heights {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Los Angeles fire update: Emergency crews involve in dousing blaze in Boyle Heights {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the fire being situated within the City of Los Angeles, surrounding communities under County jurisdiction have faced considerable smoke effects. County agencies, in collaboration with regional partners, are diligently monitoring the situation and providing timely updates to those affected.

The temporary shelter aims to provide a safer indoor space for community members impacted by smoke-related issues while emergency personnel persist in their firefighting efforts. County officials stated that the facility will act as a resource for residents seeking respite from the adverse air quality as response operations continue.

Emergency crews are actively engaged in managing the fire at the Boyle Heights cold storage facility, while County agencies keep a close watch on environmental conditions and assist affected communities.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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