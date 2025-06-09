Los Angeles protest: What does unlawful assembly alert in Alameda, LA Street, Aliso Street, 101 Freeway mean?

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared an unlawful assembly alert in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, covering areas around Alameda Street, Los Angeles Street, Aliso Street, and the 101 Freeway. This comes as protests against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids ramped up in the city after President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops. LAPD issued an unlawful assembly alert in several areas(Reuters)

The unlawful assembly alert authorizes police to disperse crowds and arrest those who remain in the areas.

What does LAPD's unlawful assembly alert mean?

Under California Penal Code Section 407, an unlawful assembly occurs when two or more people gather with the intent to disturb the peace, commit a crime, or engage in violent or threatening behavior. In Los Angeles, LAPD declares an unlawful assembly when a crowd’s actions, such as throwing objects, blocking traffic, or refusing to disperse, pose a public safety threat.

The alert, often paired with a dispersal order, gives police legal authority to:

Order demonstrators to leave within a specified time

Use non-lethal force if crowds persist

Arrest individuals for failing to comply, charged as a misdemeanor with up to 6 months in jail or a $1,000 fine

“⚠️An UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY⚠️ has been declared! Any person who remains on the Alameda, Los Angeles St, Aliso St, the 101 freeway between Alameda and the 110 freeway are subject to arrest. Please avoid the 101 freeway in the Downtown Area,” the LAPD noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Los Angeles areas under unlawful assembly alert

Alameda Street: LAPD declared unlawful assemblies, citing crowds refusing to disperse near the detention center.

Los Angeles Street and Aliso Street: Protests centered around federal buildings, with an unlawful assembly declared at Aliso and Alameda.

101 Freeway: Demonstrators blocked all lanes at Spring Street, erecting barriers, leading to a tactical alert and unlawful assembly declaration.