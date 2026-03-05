Lou Holtz vs Ryan Day: All on the bitter feud that shaped Ohio State-Norte Dame rivalry

All the fans and college football lovers are remembering the late Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame coach who passed away at 89, not just for his incredible coaching career but also for his fearless personality and sharp opinions. Lou Holtz, the iconic former head coach of the Notre Dame football team has passed away at the age of 89. (IMDb)

One of the most talked-about moments of his later years was his outspoken rivalry with Ohio State and its head coach Ryan Day, a feud that added extra drama to one of college football's biggest matchups.

The famous beef Holtz made headlines before a Notre Dame vs. Ohio State game in 2023 when he predicted that Notre Dame would win, claiming that Day’s teams were “soft.”

According to reports, Holtz said on the The Pat McAfee Show that, “You look at coach [Ryan] Day, and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, [Day] has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody beats them because they’re more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."

And then after Ohio State’s dramatic 17-14 win over Notre Dame in South Bend, Day didn’t hold back and replied.

"I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I cannot believe," Day said.

"This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world. And it will continue to be Ohio against the world. I love those kids and we’ve got a tough team."

Holtz strikes again in January 2025 Holtz continued to take playful jabs at Day even after that season. In January 2025, he responded to a tweet asking if he would attend Notre Dame's championship game against Ohio State. And instead of simply saying yes or no, Holtz used the moment to poke fun at Day once more.

"If Notre Dame doesn't win, it's because we want to preserve Ryan Day's job. I was originally going to be at the game in spirit, but now I'll be dragging my body along as well," Holtz wrote on X.

Even after his passing, fans and players continue to remember him not only as a coach but also as someone who shaped the conversation with his sharp and outspoken personality.