8 children dead in mass shooting in Louisiana, gunman killed

Eight children between the ages of 1 and 14 were killed on Sunday in Louisiana in a mass shooting which authorities say is a suspected domestic incident.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, with Shreveport police also involving the Louisiana State Police detectives.(Reuters)

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The gunman, who had allegedly opened fire in different homes early Sunday, was later killed in a chase, with officers firing at the suspect, the Associated Press cited Shreveport police spokesperson Chris Bordelon as saying.

The suspect had allegedly stolen a car while attempting to leave the scene of the crimes, and was followed by the police. According to Bordelon, a total of 10 people were shot at in the in domestic-related shootings. Two adult women suffered gunshots to their heads but survived, while a young boy sustained injuries after jumping from a roof during the chaos.

While police has not shared any information about the shooter, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon told NBC that some of the children killed “were his descendants.”

‘Unlike anything most of us have seen’: Shreveport police on crime scene

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{{^usCountry}} Shreveport police spokesperson Bordelon said the scene was “unlike anything” the personnel had seen. “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” AP cited Bordelon as saying. Officials said they were gathering details at the crime scenes, which extended across three locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreveport police spokesperson Bordelon said the scene was “unlike anything” the personnel had seen. “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” AP cited Bordelon as saying. Officials said they were gathering details at the crime scenes, which extended across three locations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An investigation has been launched into the incident, with Shreveport police also involving the Louisiana State Police detectives in the probe. No clear motive for the crime has been established yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An investigation has been launched into the incident, with Shreveport police also involving the Louisiana State Police detectives in the probe. No clear motive for the crime has been established yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state police, in a statement, said no officers had been harmed in the shooting which involved an officer, after the police chase into Bossier City on Sunday morning, according to the AP report. The state police have requested anyone with pictures, videos or information regarding the shootings to share it with their detectives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state police, in a statement, said no officers had been harmed in the shooting which involved an officer, after the police chase into Bossier City on Sunday morning, according to the AP report. The state police have requested anyone with pictures, videos or information regarding the shootings to share it with their detectives. {{/usCountry}}

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Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith expressed grief following the shootings, saying he was “taken aback.” ““I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback…I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur,” Smith said, according to AP. Speaking to reporters outside one of the residences where the shooting took place, officials requested patience and prayers from the community while moving through multiple crime scenes.

Tom Arceneaux, mayor of Shreveport, said it was a “tragic situation”, adding that it was “maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had.” The mayor of the city in northwestern Louisiana, which has around 180,000 residents, further said it was a “terrible morning.”

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