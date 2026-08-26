LSU threat update: What we know about suspect as governor, mayor and sheriff escorted out of Bertman event

A social media threat targeting Louisiana State University prompted a security response Tuesday night, with Gov. Jeff Landry, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux escorted from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center during a celebration honoring LSU baseball legend Skip Bertman.

LSU threat: Suspect in custody after governor, mayor and sheriff escorted out of Bertman event. (X/ @LSU)

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The threat was reported as officials and hundreds of attendees gathered at the PMAC for Bertman's Celebration of Life. LSU Police said officers were notified at about 8 p.m. about a threat directed at the LSU campus, according to a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Police quickly began investigating the social media post and identified an internet protocol address associated with it. Officers then located the person believed to be responsible and took the suspect into custody, WAFB reported. What we know about the suspect so far? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police quickly began investigating the social media post and identified an internet protocol address associated with it. Officers then located the person believed to be responsible and took the suspect into custody, WAFB reported. What we know about the suspect so far? {{/usCountry}}

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The person believed to be behind the social media post was taken into custody after investigators traced an IP address associated with the threat. Reports noted that a man had been taken into custody over the matter.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, disclosed the person's age or released details about possible charges. Police also have not publicly described the contents of the social media post.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

LSU Police said investigators did not believe there was an active or credible threat to the campus community based on the information available at the time.

Why were Louisiana officials escorted out?

Edwards, Landry and Gautreaux were escorted from the PMAC by their respective security teams after authorities learned about the threat.

A report by WBRZ said Gautreaux described the incident as a credible threat to the LSU campus and reported that the FBI was involved.

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According to WBRZ, the threat did not identify a specific location on campus. Security teams responded by removing the officials from the venue while law enforcement investigated.

Despite the security scare, authorities said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the wider campus community.

Threat came during Skip Bertman celebration

The incident occurred during a ceremony celebrating the life and career of Bertman, the former LSU baseball coach and athletics director who died Aug. 14 at age 88.

LSU had announced the Celebration of Life for Aug. 25 at the PMAC, with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

Bertman coached LSU from 1984 to 2001, winning five NCAA national championships and taking the Tigers to 11 College World Series appearances. He later served as LSU's athletics director.

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The gathering brought together former players, university officials, family members and supporters to remember Bertman's impact on LSU baseball.

Investigation continues

The suspect remains the central focus of the investigation, but authorities have released few details beyond the arrest.

Police have not said whether the suspect acted alone or what charges could follow. They also have not released the exact wording of the threat.

For now, LSU Police say there is no active or credible threat to the campus community based on the information available. The investigation into the social media post remains ongoing.