‘Its Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell claim on Nancy Guthrie suspect; doorbell footage reveals hint
Nancy Guthrie case update: A new claim about ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance has emerged
Nancy Guthrie case update: A new claim about ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance is being discussed among social media commentators. Several internet sleuths cited the doorbell camera footage from 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie's Tucson residence to claim that they have identified her alleged kidnapper. Popular YouTuber Max Vault, in a video posted on Friday, said that the abductor could be a Lucas Daley,
This comes as the search for Guthrie has entered its third week. No suspects have been identified in the case, even after media outlets reported about receiving ransom notes.
Lucas Daley claims
Max Vault, in his video, says that Daley's girlfriend, Kayla Day, is related to the Guthrie family. “Her mother is a Guthrie.” Playing the survelliance video released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the YouTuber states: “The other person you see is Lucas Dal,y and this is who I believe was standing on Nancy Guthrie's front porch, who I believe is involved in her abduction.”
“I'm not assuming anything about him, but once you see the photo, it's almost like they unmask the person that did it, and he has some relation to the family. And that the nose line, the nose. Yeah. The nose, the eyes, the hooded eyes were a big thing."
“We found photos of Daley with, you know, not all dressed like this. And there's a tattoo, if you can see me. I don't know if you can, but there's a tattoo on his right forearm that goes down as mine does here. If you can see that.”
At this point, HT.com cannot verify these claims. As we reported before, authorities have not identified a suspect in the case.
Luke Daley responds to being detained
Meanwhile, Daley, a convicted felon, responded to accusations after being detained with his mother during a SWAT raid. The 37-year-old issued a statement on Thursday. His attorney, Chris Scileppi, said: “Mr. Daley and his mother were both detained by law enforcement while the search warrants were being executed. Neither Mr. Daley nor his mother were arrested in connection to this case or any other."
"He has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping. Like the entire Tucson community, both Mr. Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed,” Scileppi further told 12 News.
