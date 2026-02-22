‘Its Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell claim on Nancy Guthrie suspect; doorbell footage reveals hint

Nancy Guthrie case update: A new claim about ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance is being discussed among social media commentators. Several internet sleuths cited the doorbell camera footage from 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie's Tucson residence to claim that they have identified her alleged kidnapper. Popular YouTuber Max Vault, in a video posted on Friday, said that the abductor could be a Lucas Daley, Pima County Sheriff's vehicles are seen in front of the residence of Nancy Guthrie on February 18, 2026, in Tucson (Getty Images via AFP)

This comes as the search for Guthrie has entered its third week. No suspects have been identified in the case, even after media outlets reported about receiving ransom notes.

Lucas Daley claims Max Vault, in his video, says that Daley's girlfriend, Kayla Day, is related to the Guthrie family. “Her mother is a Guthrie.” Playing the survelliance video released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the YouTuber states: “The other person you see is Lucas Dal,y and this is who I believe was standing on Nancy Guthrie's front porch, who I believe is involved in her abduction.”

“I'm not assuming anything about him, but once you see the photo, it's almost like they unmask the person that did it, and he has some relation to the family. And that the nose line, the nose. Yeah. The nose, the eyes, the hooded eyes were a big thing."

“We found photos of Daley with, you know, not all dressed like this. And there's a tattoo, if you can see me. I don't know if you can, but there's a tattoo on his right forearm that goes down as mine does here. If you can see that.”

At this point, HT.com cannot verify these claims. As we reported before, authorities have not identified a suspect in the case.