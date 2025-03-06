Luigi Mangione sex tape rumours send social media into frenzy, ‘Why am I not seeing them’

Social media erupted after rumours of Luigi Mangione sex tapes surfaced online. The rumours floated after Radar reported that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer kept a “stash” of videos of him having sex. The outlet cited an unnamed source who said the videos were "cinema level” quality and had "perfect lighting." Luigi Mangione sex tape rumours send social media into frenzy (Curtis Means/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(via REUTERS)

The report cited sources as saying, "I saw one [of the videos], and I wish I never had...And it wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything."

"He wanted to be watched. He got off on it. There are at least 20 videos of him having sex. But a lot of the girls are too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow," the sources said.

The Radar story did not identify the women involved in the alleged videos, saying they are "too afraid” to come forward. However, neither has the existence of the sex tapes been verified, nor is there any evidence that they exist.

However, the rumours sent social media users into a frenzy, with some people suggesting they have seen the tapes. Take a look:

Luigi Mangione’s supporters raise whopping legal fund amid sex tape rumours

Amid the sex tape rumours, the legal defence fundraising page of Mangione was overwhelmed with donations on Tuesday, February 4. The GiveSendGo fund was reportedly up to $647,585 Wednesday afternoon. Its goal was to collect $1 million in donations for the alleged CEO killer.

The page saw a fresh wave of small donations from supporters of Mangione who referred to the sex tape claims as a “smear campaign,” the New York Post reported. "The media is running a smear campaign against Luigi and using sex and adult content as the weapon to try and smear luigi. Seeing that made me donate for a 3rd time. FREE LUIGI!!!," a comment from one of Mangione's supporters said.

Donating $5 to the fund, another person said, "We don't want to see fake SEX tapes. We want to see transparency inside the court room during his court appearances, so place cameras there..."

Mangione, 26, is charged with 11 counts, including one of murder in the first degree "in furtherance of an act of terrorism", two of murder in the second degree, two counts of stalking and a firearms offensive. He has pleaded not guilty to state charges, but has yet to enter a plea for federal charges of murder.