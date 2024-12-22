From 87 letters to 163 financial deposits, here's all the attention Luigi Mangione received while behind bars

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione received a lot of attention during the 10 days he was behind bars at Huntingdon State Correctional Institute in Pennsylvania. Mangione has been receiving a lot of support from the common people who have been sympathising with his medical struggles and supporting his murder motive. All the attention Luigi Mangione received while behind bars (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP)

The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate received 54 emails, 87 physical letters, as well as 163 financial deposits into his commissary account while behind bars, New York Post reported. This allowed him to purchase snacks and other items.

Support pours in for Luigi Mangione

Mangione has garnered several fans. One admirer described Mangione as “fine [as f–k]” and said she did not believe he did anything wrong. “Killing someone that has taken thousands of peoples lives himself is not wrong imo,” she told the outlet.

One fan even shared a screenshot of her note on TikTok, writing, “Hey Luigi, I’m certain you’ve received countless messages from people all over the world the internet is actually in love with you.” She added that she could be someone Mangione could talk to while in jail, if he wanted to.

Several people disturbingly celebrated Thompson’s death after Mangione’s death. A Disney-themed Boston dance party flashed pictures of Mangione as the Hannah Montana song ‘He Could Be The One’ played in the background. Revelers were seen dancing as a slideshow honoured the alleged killer. In Washington Square Park, a Luigi Mangione lookalike contest was staged, and the doppelganger was offered a $50 prize. On social media, Manguone is being called “Gen-Z’s Ted Bundy.”

In fact, an Emerson College poll has revealed that 41 percent of youngsters say Mangione’s alleged actions were “acceptable.” While 24 percent of US voters aged 18-29 said Mangione killing Thompson was somewhat acceptable, 17% said it was completely acceptable. The poll, conducted with 1,000 voters, also revealed that 22% of Democrats said the killer’s actions were acceptable, compared to just 2% of Republicans and 16% of independents who do.