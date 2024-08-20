Lunden Roberts reflects on her life with Hunter Biden in new memoir: ‘I wanted him…’

Hunter Biden’s ex, Lunden Roberts shared her experience of being left mid-pregnancy and her ‘intimate’ friendship with the former in her new memoir titled Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden. Roberts shares a 5-year-old daughter with Hunter named Navy Roberts. While she has been called names for a brief relationship with Hunter for years, in her memoir she described herself as just a woman in love. Lunden Roberts described her relationship with Hunter and related struggles and criticism in her new memoir.(Lunden Roberts/Instagram)

Lunden Roberts describes her relationship with Hunter

In her memoir, Roberts recalled that her first meeting with Joe Biden’s son was at a party in Washington DC where she was pursuing an advanced degree in crime scene investigation. The now 54-year-old was in the throes of his cocaine addiction. She said, “He was in a very, very dark place. I saw him during that time and I empathized with him and I loved him." She described her ‘intimate’ relationship with Hunter where he would spoil her and her friend by purchasing expensive purchases.

Roberts became deeply involved in Hunter’s life, working as his assistant and helping with his personal issues, including those with his sister-in-law Hallie Biden. She spent time at the Biden family's Delaware home and eventually fell in love with Hunter. In January 2018, as she began to recognize her feelings, Roberts discovered she was pregnant. Despite initial support, Hunter soon distanced himself and stopped responding, leading Roberts to return to Arkansas to be with her family and have the child.

Roberts faces criticism

The court filing, discovered by a local news outlet, led to national attention as DNA testing confirmed Biden was the Navy's father, despite his initial denials. Roberts said, “I just wanted Hunter to take accountability, and I just wanted Hunter to accept a child that he fathered and he knew he fathered. I didn't want the toxic litigation, I didn't want my child being thrown in the middle of this,” as reported by People. She confessed that she has always been a “private person.”

However, the litigation brought her a lot of criticism from Donald Trump and the conservatives. She got frustrated with everyone drawing their conclusions with little information about her. She said, “It's not political for me, it's personal. I'm not a MAGA supporter, I'm not a big conservative."

New beginnings for Navy and Hunter Biden

The legal battle and unwanted attention had a silver lining as it forced Hunter to have the much-needed dialogue with her. She said, “Everything made a full circle when I was able to sit there and talk to [Biden], eye to eye and face to face, and look him in the eyes and tell him, 'I've hated you for so long and I've been so mad at you. And that day I was able to let that hate go because that's something that I had held onto."

The legal battle concluded with a settlement in 2023 with Hunter agreeing to provide child support in the form of some of his paintings and agreeing to a Zoom call with her daughter as his first step to getting to know her. She said, “Seeing her and him on Zoom calls and being able to see that look on her face and when she's able to actually talk to him ... it's worth giving all the grace in the world," she says. "I'll always care about him, he's my child's father. I want what's best for him."