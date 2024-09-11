Mac & cheese sold at Target recalled in US over risk of ‘adverse health consequences’
The recall was initiated over concerns that the affected products may have been spoiled due to a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a trailer
A popular brand of macaroni and cheese sold at retail chains, including Target, is being recalled over the risk of causing “adverse health consequences.” Reser’s Fine Foods issued a voluntary recall of two of its macaroni & cheese products last week, Newsweek reported. The affected products were distributed in California, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to a notice by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Mac & cheese sold at popular retail stores recalled
The Oregon-based corporation initiated the voluntary move over concerns that the recalled products may have been spoiled due to a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a trailer. The two varieties of mac and cheese that have been pulled back by the manufacturer are 12 oz Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar and 12 oz Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese.
The affected products which bear the codes 71117.02009 and 71117.02123 on their bar code were sold across at Target, Safeway, and Stop & Shop. The recall notice received a Class II risk categorization, referring to “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA said.
However, the two mac and cheese varieties are not the only products that have been pulled back by the company. The following 12 products have also been recalled by the brand:
- Reser's Essential Everyday Original Potato Salad – 16 oz
- Reser's American Classics Scalloped Potatoes – 12 oz
- Reser's American Classics Asiago Creamed Spinach – 12 oz
- Reser's Kit HF Pudding Banana – 4.8 lbs
- Reser's Sweet Corn with Butter – 4 lbs
- Stonemill Kitchens Green Goddess Pasta Salad – 5 lbs
- Reser's Raspberry Parfait Desserts – 8 lbs
- Gravy Homestyle – 4 lbs
- Reser's Smokehouse Potato Salad – 5 lbs
- Reser's American Classics Egg Salad – 12 oz
- Baked Scalloped Potatoes – 2.5 lbs
- Potatoes Creamy Deluxe Special Request – 5 lbs.