Mac & cheese sold at Target recalled in US over risk of ‘adverse health consequences’

A popular brand of macaroni and cheese sold at retail chains, including Target, is being recalled over the risk of causing “adverse health consequences.” Reser’s Fine Foods issued a voluntary recall of two of its macaroni & cheese products last week, Newsweek reported. The affected products were distributed in California, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to a notice by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A popular macaroni and cheese brand sold at Target has been recalled(Representational Image)

Mac & cheese sold at popular retail stores recalled

The Oregon-based corporation initiated the voluntary move over concerns that the recalled products may have been spoiled due to a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a trailer. The two varieties of mac and cheese that have been pulled back by the manufacturer are 12 oz Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar and 12 oz Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese.

The affected products which bear the codes 71117.02009 and 71117.02123 on their bar code were sold across at Target, Safeway, and Stop & Shop. The recall notice received a Class II risk categorization, referring to “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA said.

However, the two mac and cheese varieties are not the only products that have been pulled back by the company. The following 12 products have also been recalled by the brand: