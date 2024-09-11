 Mac & cheese sold at Target recalled in US over risk of ‘adverse health consequences’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mac & cheese sold at Target recalled in US over risk of ‘adverse health consequences’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Sep 11, 2024 11:53 PM IST

The recall was initiated over concerns that the affected products may have been spoiled due to a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a trailer

A popular brand of macaroni and cheese sold at retail chains, including Target, is being recalled over the risk of causing “adverse health consequences.” Reser’s Fine Foods issued a voluntary recall of two of its macaroni & cheese products last week, Newsweek reported. The affected products were distributed in California, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to a notice by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A popular macaroni and cheese brand sold at Target has been recalled(Representational Image)
A popular macaroni and cheese brand sold at Target has been recalled(Representational Image)

Mac & cheese sold at popular retail stores recalled

The Oregon-based corporation initiated the voluntary move over concerns that the recalled products may have been spoiled due to a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a trailer. The two varieties of mac and cheese that have been pulled back by the manufacturer are 12 oz Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar and 12 oz Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese.

The affected products which bear the codes 71117.02009 and 71117.02123 on their bar code were sold across at Target, Safeway, and Stop & Shop. The recall notice received a Class II risk categorization, referring to “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA said.

However, the two mac and cheese varieties are not the only products that have been pulled back by the company. The following 12 products have also been recalled by the brand:

  1. Reser's Essential Everyday Original Potato Salad – 16 oz
  2. Reser's American Classics Scalloped Potatoes – 12 oz
  3. Reser's American Classics Asiago Creamed Spinach – 12 oz
  4. Reser's Kit HF Pudding Banana – 4.8 lbs
  5. Reser's Sweet Corn with Butter – 4 lbs
  6. Stonemill Kitchens Green Goddess Pasta Salad – 5 lbs
  7. Reser's Raspberry Parfait Desserts – 8 lbs
  8. Gravy Homestyle – 4 lbs
  9. Reser's Smokehouse Potato Salad – 5 lbs
  10. Reser's American Classics Egg Salad – 12 oz
  11. Baked Scalloped Potatoes – 2.5 lbs
  12. Potatoes Creamy Deluxe Special Request – 5 lbs.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On