Macklemore controversy update: Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Beoga exit tour; Ed Sheeran speaks out, Robert Kraft defends ban

Macklemore was dropped from the opening slot on Ed Sheeran's ongoing stadium tour after onstage remarks that included support for Palestine.

US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, pictured. (AFP)

Singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe has now pulled out as an opener on the North American leg of Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour in solidarity with him.

Aaron Rowe explains his decision

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In an Instagram post, the Irish musician explained his decision while also voicing support for Palestine: "I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act for Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Loop’ North American Tour. I don’t take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this."

“But as Irish people,” he continued, “we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation. I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children. I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal. I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland.”

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{{#usCountry}} He ended with “Free Palestine." {{/usCountry}}

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Finneas also withdraws

Grammy winner Finneas announced he was pulling out too.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he wrote: "Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran.”

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“I stand with Palestine and its people,” Finneas concluded.

Beoga leave the tour

Irish band Beoga said they were departing as well: "We have been friends with Ed for over 10 years now and will continue to be. We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people… We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be.”

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Ed Sheeran responds

Ed Sheeran addressed the situation in a social media post, saying he had no role in removing Macklemore and that the decision came from promoters and venues.

"Macklemore asked to join my tour last year and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist," Sheeran wrote. "After Macklemore's performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting. I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said." He described speaking with Kraft directly, but asserted that "Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine."

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On his own approach, Sheeran added: "I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care."

He noted the presence of “young people, often children” at his shows and said, “I choose to use my fame and platform to be a place of safety and sanctuary, to maintain diplomacy and keep conversations open, not closed. If we only focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change.”

He closed with, "I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution and unfortunately, was unable to do so. I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too."

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How the controversy started

The controversy began when Macklemore opened a Sheeran show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month with a speech about Palestine.

He said: “The people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them. I say free Palestine. I say free Lebanon. Free Cuba to the Congo to Sudan to Iran.”

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The remarks drew backlash, and the Israeli-American Council launched a petition calling for him to be removed from the tour.

Macklemore stood by his comments and his performance of the song Hind’s Hall saying “wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial.”

Macklemore’s statement on Robert Kraft

Macklemore later accused New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of organizing opposition among stadium owners.

In a detailed social media post, he wrote: “Last Monday, in the middle of all the media attention surrounding Pink and what I said at MetLife, Ed told me that Robert Kraft called him. We were scheduled to play Gillette Stadium later this month, which is owned by the Kraft Group. Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium. Ed also told me that Kraft had rallied some of the other stadium owners and collectively they gave him an ultimatum: if Macklemore stays on the tour, you will not be allowed to play in our venues.

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“Ed was in a f---d up position. He knew it. His typical apolitical stance was being challenged in a way it never had been before. He told me that the words “Free Palestine” and the image of the Palestinian flag were hurtful to a lot of people he spoke with. I told him that if those words were more offensive than tens of thousands of Palestinian children being killed by Israel, then there was a fundamental disconnect between where those people stood and where I stood. But he couldn’t get past his public facing, “I don’t take sides.”

“And I get why people don’t. Taking a side can cost you. Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I’ve lost all of those things. But there is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed. When one side has the bombs and bottomless financial and military support from America, refusing to take a side doesn’t leave you in the middle.”

Robert Kraft defends the ban

Kraft defended the decision in his own statement: "Gillette Stadium has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech. Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line."

“This decision is not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf. Their pain and loss are real. But that advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure the responsibility of Hamas, a United States and globally (including Canada, European Union, United Kingdom, and Japan) designated terrorist organization whose horrific actions have caused immeasurable suffering for Palestinians and Israelis alike. I agree with Macklemore. Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate. Over many decades, I have directed resources to Palestine and created athletic and entrepreneurial opportunities for Palestinians who I admire and respect. Standing with the Palestinian people and standing against Hamas, antisemitism and hate should not be mutually exclusive.”

“Much of my time and attention for the last decade has been focused on the fight against antisemitism and hate of all kinds, and I feel a responsibility to stand up when I believe that line has been crossed. I have tremendous respect for Ed and his music, particularly his unique ability to bring people together and spread joy, and I have always been proud to welcome him and his fans to Gillette Stadium.

“I would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Macklemore and discuss the facts, because ultimately our goal is the same – peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate.”

Macklemore’s music surges on iTunes

Meanwhile, Macklemore’s music has surged on iTunes, according to Forbes. Seven of his songs currently appear on the US Top Songs chart:

No. 10 – “HIND’S HALL”

No. 25 – “Thrift Shop” — with Ryan Lewis and Wanz

No. 30 – “Can’t Hold Us” — with Ryan Lewis and Ray Dalton

No. 87 – “Good Old Days” — with Kesha

No. 94 – “HIND’S HALL 2” — with Anees, MC Abdul and Amer Zahr

No. 142 – “Glorious” — with Skylar Grey

No. 152 – “Same Love” — with Ryan Lewis and Mary Lambert