French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III hailed their countries' ties Wednesday after previewing the landmark Bayeux Tapestry exhibition in London, as France's leader kicked off a two-day UK visit.

Macron, King Charles hail UK-France ties after viewing Bayeux Tapestry

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pair and their wives were joined by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham at a special celebratory event to mark the historic tapestry showcase at the British Museum, which opens to the public next week.

The work depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England which had not left France since it was completed nearly 1,000 years ago will be on display until July next year, in a loan championed by Macron.

The French leader said he hoped future generations would recall "the tale of two countries which, after centuries of shared history, chose to forge a bond as close as the threads of this thousand-year-old embroidery".

In his speech also delivered in both English and French Charles lauded the loan as "a precious symbol of trust at a time when trust seems sadly to be in short supply between nations".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The monarch supposed the tapestry's protagonists "would look with satisfaction on the Franco-British gathering" and "be pleased that our two great nations, which share such fundamental values, have prospered together, across the tides of history". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The monarch supposed the tapestry's protagonists "would look with satisfaction on the Franco-British gathering" and "be pleased that our two great nations, which share such fundamental values, have prospered together, across the tides of history". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

- 'Joint action' -

Macron, Charles and their wives Brigitte and Queen Camilla had earlier met at the king's Clarence House residence, with the French leader posting a photo of the two couples on his Instagram page, before they joined Burnham and his wife, Marie-France van Heel, at the museum.

The president and new British leader who replaced Keir Starmer on July 20 will hold talks on Thursday in Downing Street, when Macron will become the first European Union leader Burnham has hosted there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited in late July.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Macron the visit is significant as he approaches the final months of his presidential term. He remains eager to press his vision of European sovereignty not dependent on the United States with Britain seen as having a crucial role to play even after its EU divorce.

Burnham has been clear he is eager to build on his predecessor's efforts to forge closer post-Brexit cooperation with the bloc as he aims to boost sluggish UK growth.

He has largely focused on domestic policy since taking over, but has maintained London's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, making his first overseas trip to Kyiv.

"That mattered, just as our joint action within the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine matters," Macron said in Wednesday's remarks, directed at Burnham.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Macron and Starmer enjoyed good ties and adopted lead roles in the coalition of nations supporting Ukraine.

Starmer was also part of a tight E3 trio with Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Burnham is likely to want to maintain.

"While we do not always see eye to eye, we respect one another, remain open to discussing everything, including advancing the UK reset with the European Union," the French leader added in his remarks.

- 'Marvellous' -

Anand Menon, Kings College London politics professor, warned ahead of the visit there was a danger it would be "style without substance".

"You can have as much of a bromance as you want, but we need progress on the EU negotiations, and I suspect we won't get any movement on that," he told AFP.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Macron played an instrumental role over nearly a decade in pushing for the tapestry loan, which is viewed as another step towards healing the rancour of the Brexit years.

The 11th-century work, which depicts the Norman conquest of England by William the Conqueror, arrived in London in July for the sell-out exhibition.

At Wednesday's preview, the visiting VIPs walked the length of the tapestry displayed in a glass case in a darkened gallery as the exhibition's curators pointed out historic elements.

Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron, both dressed in white, stood out in the darkened room, softly lit to protect the tapestry's fragile threads.

Ahead of the trip Macron was said to be eager to see it laid out horizontally. At its home in Bayeux in Normandy the work has been displayed vertically against a wall.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As King Charles left Wednesday's preview, he could be heard saying "merveilleux" "marvellous" in French.

bur-jj/am/rlp

Tapestry

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.