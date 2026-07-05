Macy's Fourth of July fireworks: Stunning videos show skies light up as America celebrates 250th birthday | Watch

Large crowds of people gathered at Lower Manhattan and across the city to witness the 50th year of Macy's Fourth of July fireworks and celebrate America's 250th birthday. This year, the fireworks show featured more than 85,000 shells and effects. It also featured a laser and light show for the first time.

Fireworks light up the Brooklyn Bridge during the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks celebration in New York City, on July 4, 2026. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP) (AFP)

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Stunning videos of the fireworks have surfaced on X.

“Holy cow! I have always been a fan of Macy’s fireworks every year for many years. Tonight there was a big party in Nashville and the fireworks after the concert were the absolute best I have ever seen! I was mesmerized!” one video is captioned.

Another video reads, “Definitely worth the heat exhaustion”.

“At approx 11:59, we FINALLY got our fireworks extravaganza. Unfortunately, b/c of storms earlier in the evening, it was difficult to see most of the show across the river. At least it was 30° cooler. Right as the 38 minute show wrapped, the thunderstorms began. What timing!” one user wrote.

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An unforgettable Fourth of July. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2026,” one video is captioned.

Another stunning video is captioned, “Happy #July4 Enjoying the beautiful display of #macysfireworks”.

Donald Trump’s speech delayed due to stormy weather

President Donald Trump had earlier declared that he was “not going to let some rain stop” America's 250th birthday celebration as attendees gathered at the National Mall were asked to evacuate the event and seek shelter as "severe storms" rolled into the area, organizers said. "A severe thunderstorm is occurring near the National Mall. Seek shelter immediately. Do not wait. Follow instructions from event staff and public safety officials on site," DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management said in an X post Saturday evening, July 4.

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Organizers of Freedom 250 had also asked attendees to seek shelter.

Also Read | Brooklyn Bridge fire: What is the bridge made of? 'Unusual incident' during July 4 fireworks raises questions

“Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing. It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares???” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Trump later delivered a 40-minute speech at the National Mall in Washington, DC, which was delayed by the stormy weather. He hailed America on its 250th birthday, where he highlighted the country’s historic achievements. The president honored war veterans and also blasted Communism, referring to it as a “cancer that needs to be cut out fast.”