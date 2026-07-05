‘Storms bring luck’: Trump says ‘let’s have some fun' as National Mall evacuations ordered ahead of July 4th speech

Donald Trump has declared that he is “not going to let some rain stop” America's 250th birthday celebration as attendees gathered at the National Mall were asked to evacuate the event and seek shelter as "severe storms" roll into the area, organizers said. "A severe thunderstorm is occurring near the National Mall. Seek shelter immediately. Do not wait. Follow instructions from event staff and public safety officials on site," DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management said in an X post Saturday evening, July 4. Trump says ‘let’s have some fun' as National Mall evacuations ordered ahead of July 4th speech (REUTERS)

Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing. It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares???” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages. Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America!” he added.

Storm threat at the event Organizers of Freedom 250 also asked attendees to seek shelter.

"The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority. Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, United States Secret Service, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building," organizers said in an X post.

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Secret Service officials said that the security checkpoints at the event have been closed, according to NPR.

The evacuations were ordered as attendees waited to hear President Trump deliver a speech, followed by a fireworks show. Trump was scheduled to speak at about 10 pm ET.

Freedom 250 said it would provide "updates on programming and doors reopening" on its official channels as event officials urged people to seek shelter in nearby federal buildings and museums.