‘Storms bring luck’: Trump says ‘let’s have some fun' as National Mall evacuations ordered ahead of July 4th speech
Donald Trump declared that he isn't "going to let some rain stop” America's 250th birthday celebration as attendees at the National Mall were asked to evacuate.
Donald Trump has declared that he is “not going to let some rain stop” America's 250th birthday celebration as attendees gathered at the National Mall were asked to evacuate the event and seek shelter as "severe storms" roll into the area, organizers said. "A severe thunderstorm is occurring near the National Mall. Seek shelter immediately. Do not wait. Follow instructions from event staff and public safety officials on site," DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management said in an X post Saturday evening, July 4.
Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 O’Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the “what” usually turns out to be a good thing. It’s Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. They say 11:00 O’Clock for the speech. Who cares???” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn’t a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages. Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn’t stop them. It’s not going to stop us either! I’m not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I’m leaving the White House soon. God Bless America!” he added.
Storm threat at the event
Organizers of Freedom 250 also asked attendees to seek shelter.
"The safety of our guests, performers, and staff is our top priority. Due to approaching severe storms, Freedom 250, United States Secret Service, United States Park Police, National Park Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and all public safety partners are asking all guests to evacuate event grounds and seek temporary shelter in a nearby building," organizers said in an X post.
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Secret Service officials said that the security checkpoints at the event have been closed, according to NPR.
The evacuations were ordered as attendees waited to hear President Trump deliver a speech, followed by a fireworks show. Trump was scheduled to speak at about 10 pm ET.
Freedom 250 said it would provide "updates on programming and doors reopening" on its official channels as event officials urged people to seek shelter in nearby federal buildings and museums.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More