Freedom 250 fireworks cancelled? Here's what's happening in DC and where July 4 fireworks are still lighting up
Fireworks displays faced weather disruptions in some parts of the US on July 4 but celebrations are continuing in Boston, Pittsburgh and many other cities.
Weather concerns have gripped the eastern United States. There has been a question mark on the Independence Day fireworks in the capital city of Washington, DC. This has cast doubt on the Independence Day fireworks in the nation's capital, Washington, DC.
Officials warned that thunderstorms and heavy rain could delay or temporarily interrupt festivities if dangerous weather developed.
According to DC News Now, planning for fireworks was still underway in other locations, such as Boston and New York.
Read more: National Mall evacuation update: Storm forces closure in Washington, DC; are July 4 fireworks still on?
Other major cities continue with celebrations
Boston
Elsewhere, Boston fireworks remain on the itinerary as part of the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular festival along the Charles River. According to Boston News, the event as of now is just delayed.
The event is ongoing with live music before the fireworks finale, making it one of America's most-watched Independence Day celebrations.
New York Macy's Fireworks
Due to impending bad weather, the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks, the biggest birthday celebration of the year, began earlier than planned.
The NYCEM reported that the fireworks displays, which were initially planned for approximately 9:30 pm, occurred at 9:02 pm.
Read more: Macy's fireworks cost: Here's how much is spent on the iconic July 4 show
Pittsburgh fireworks
Pittsburgh's fireworks will continue, albeit a little later than anticipated.
The North Shore and Point State Park gates reopened at 8:15 pm, the city announced on social media. Instead of starting at 9:35 pm, the fireworks show will begin at 10 pm.
Chicago Navy Pier fireworks
Navy Pier hasn't seen Fourth of July fireworks for several years. Since this year the holiday falls on a Saturday, the location is throwing a huge celebration.
According to the official Navy Pier website, the fireworks are scheduled at 10 pm tonight. There is no new update at the time of reporting.
Washington DC fireworks
According to ABC News, Freedom 250 officials have declared that the National Mall will reopen at 9:45 pm "at President Donald J. Trump's direction."
Trump stated that he will deliver his July 4 speech tonight "no matter what" while thousands of people in Washington, DC, remain indoors due to impending strong storms.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don’t care if it’s 2:00 o’clock in the morning, or in one hour from now.”
Trump will deliver remarks at 11 pm, followed by fireworks, organizers said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More