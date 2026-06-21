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Madison Square Garden tragedy: Panic as concertgoer falls to death during rock band Goose’s show, ‘Heard felt and saw…’

A tragic incident occurred at Madison Square Garden when a 51-year-old man fell to his death during a Goose concert.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 03:47 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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A 51-year-old man tragically fell to his death during a rock concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening. The attendee, as per New York Post, fell from an undisclosed height at the New York Goose performance on Saturday evening.

Madison Square Garden tragedy: All we know about incident

A 51-year-old man fell to his death during a Goose concert at Madison Square Garden. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive. . REUTERS/Ed Ou(REUTERS)

Authorities reported that he fell from an “elevated position” during the event before being discovered “unconscious and unresponsive.”

“At approximately 9:51 p.m. inside Madison Square Garden, officers observed a 51-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive," the NYDP stated.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the location, and the man was transported to Bellevue Hospital.

Unfortunately, the concertgoer was pronounced dead despite efforts to save him.

Authorities did not disclose the distance the man fell.

Also Read: Chicago mass drive-by shooting suspects: At least 22 shot, four fatally, in Princeton Park area; chilling details out

Rock Band Goose reacts

They mentioned that they departed after the incident, although the concert proceeded as planned.

According to the music database setlist.com, Goose performed their complete 16-song setlist before concluding the concert shortly before midnight.

“Was 8 seats away. Heard felt and saw it. MSG gave us wristbands for pit and we dipped,” another concert-goer commented.

The rock band from Connecticut consists of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis.

Last night, they performed their inaugural show at the renowned concert venue, with another performance scheduled for tonight.

These concerts are part of the band's Summer 2026 tour, which includes 27 performances in 19 cities throughout the United States and Canada.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Madison Square Garden tragedy: Panic as concertgoer falls to death during rock band Goose’s show, ‘Heard felt and saw…’
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