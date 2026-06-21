Madison Square Garden tragedy: Panic as concertgoer falls to death during rock band Goose’s show, ‘Heard felt and saw…’

A 51-year-old man tragically fell to his death during a rock concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening. The attendee, as per New York Post, fell from an undisclosed height at the New York Goose performance on Saturday evening.

Madison Square Garden tragedy: All we know about incident

A 51-year-old man fell to his death during a Goose concert at Madison Square Garden. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive. . REUTERS/Ed Ou(REUTERS)

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Authorities reported that he fell from an “elevated position” during the event before being discovered “unconscious and unresponsive.”

“At approximately 9:51 p.m. inside Madison Square Garden, officers observed a 51-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive," the NYDP stated.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the location, and the man was transported to Bellevue Hospital.

Unfortunately, the concertgoer was pronounced dead despite efforts to save him.

Authorities did not disclose the distance the man fell.

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Rock Band Goose reacts

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{{^usCountry}} The band expressed their “heartbroken” in a poignant statement shared on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The band expressed their “heartbroken” in a poignant statement shared on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} }We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} }We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.” Netizens react as panic erupts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.” Netizens react as panic erupts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Images shared by fans on social media depicted multiple rows of seats that were vacated following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Images shared by fans on social media depicted multiple rows of seats that were vacated following the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people asserted that a fan had plummeted from an elevated seating area, and they recounted hearing a significant thud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people asserted that a fan had plummeted from an elevated seating area, and they recounted hearing a significant thud. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Reddit user, who claimed to have witnessed the tragic fall, stated: “We saw the entire thing and it actually impacted us physically.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Reddit user, who claimed to have witnessed the tragic fall, stated: “We saw the entire thing and it actually impacted us physically.” {{/usCountry}}

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They mentioned that they departed after the incident, although the concert proceeded as planned.

According to the music database setlist.com, Goose performed their complete 16-song setlist before concluding the concert shortly before midnight.

“Was 8 seats away. Heard felt and saw it. MSG gave us wristbands for pit and we dipped,” another concert-goer commented.

The rock band from Connecticut consists of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis.

Last night, they performed their inaugural show at the renowned concert venue, with another performance scheduled for tonight.

These concerts are part of the band's Summer 2026 tour, which includes 27 performances in 19 cities throughout the United States and Canada.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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