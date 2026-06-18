Barney Stinson, aka Neil Patrick Harris, rates dishes at Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bungalow: ‘It's crazy…’
At Bungalow, Neil Patrick Harris and an influencer savoured top dishes like Anarkali chicken and yoghurt kebab. Here's what they ranked the food.
For the appetisers, they ordered Banarasi puri and yoghurt kebab. Neil Patrick Harris and his friends found the Banarasi puri, a crunchy puri served with bhel and some sort of sauce, crunchy and refreshing. “[It is] my favourite thing on the menu…gets the stomach moving a little bit.”
As for the yoghurt kebab, Vikas's most famous item on the menu, the actor loved the dish's flavours, which had a crispy, flaky exterior and a warm yoghurt interior. It tastes almost like a cream cheese taste on the inside, according to the actor and the influencer.
For the main course, the table ordered Anarkali chicken, lamb chops, five-cheese kulcha, pulled lamb, and spice-roasted pineapple. Neil was blown away by the chicken, which he described as “it's like smoked spices, but it's also a little charred. Spicy on the back.” He also enjoyed the pineapple curry, which is Vikas's most notable dish at Bungalow, calling it ‘crazy good.’
The meal ended with two desserts: mango three ways and rose kulfi.
Ranking the dishes
The actor and his friends, including the influencer, gushed about the dishes in the video and ranked them in the caption according to which tasted best. Sharing the ranking, Will Damron wrote, “Some absolute legends of the game in this one. Power ranking of dishes.” Here's his ranking:
1. Anarkali chicken
2. Spice roasted pineapple
3. Five cheese kulcha
4. Mango three ways
5. Banarasi puri
6. Yoghurt kebab
7. Pulled lamb
8. Lamb chops
9. Rose kulfi
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