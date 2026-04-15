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Madison weather: Baseball-sized hail reported amid tornado warning in Dane County, Wisconsin | Videos

Baseball-sized hail pounded parts of Dane County as a powerful tornado warning swept across northeastern Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 04:18 am IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Baseball-sized hail pounded parts of Dane County as a powerful tornado warning swept across northeastern Madison, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening, forcing residents into shelters.

Baseball-sized hail pounded parts of Madison, Wisconsin.(UnSplash)

Dane County Tornado Warning

Residents in the path were urged to take immediate shelter in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Dane County activated sirens for the tornado warning and associated destructive severe thunderstorm threats.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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