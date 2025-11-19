Major 2026 Social Security retirement age updates: What is changing and how it affects you

Starting in 2026, workers born in 1960 or later will need to wait until age 67 to claim full Social Security retirement benefits. Beneficiaries who fail to meet updated requirements may face delays or even a suspension of their monthly checks.(AFP)

This change impacts the decades-long phase-in of the 19193 amendments to the Social Security Act. According to CBS News, this effectively reduces lifetime benefits for younger cohorts, who may have longer working years.

Also Read: 4 major Social Security changes in 2026 that everyone should prepare for

Who is affected?

For anyone born in 1960 or after, age 67 becomes the new full retirement age (FRA). If you claim benefits as early as age 62, your monthly payout could be permanently reduced by up to 30%.

This means someone planning to retire at age 62 in 2026 might receive significantly less than someone who waits until age 67. CBS News emphasises that early retirement will now carry a higher long-term cost.

The rise to age 67 is introduced to ensure the sustainability of Social Security, given an ageing population and longer life expectancies, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced.

Working longer can help

According to Kiplinger, if you continue working past age 67, you may boost your Social Security benefit amount because your earnings factor into your benefit calculation for more years. Delaying benefits up to age 70 typically increases monthly checks.

The SSA offers a calculator to determine when you will reach your FRA.

Also Read: New proposal could boost Social Security checks by $200 a month

Key Questions for pre-1960 births

If you were born in 1960 or later, consider whether you can delay claiming Social Security until age 67 or beyond to maximise benefits.

This age group also faces the highest benefit reduction if they claim Social Security early. According to the SSA, a $1,000 benefit would be cut to $700.

It is essential to think about whether you are financially prepared to stay employed longer or adjust your retirement lifestyle.