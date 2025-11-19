Major SNAP change ahead? Why millions may need to reapply

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced plans for all SNAP recipients (42 million) to reapply for their benefits for the “fundamental rebuild” of the program. SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods. (Representational)(AP)

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the decision, stating, “We will have everyone reapply for their benefit … make sure that everyone that’s taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP … literally are vulnerable, and they can’t survive without it,” Fox reported.

Why the need for re-application?

The USDA says the sweeping overhaul is necessary because of alleged misuse and fraud within the SNAP system. Rollins stated that data from 29 states uncovered about 186,000 deceased individuals receiving benefits, and more than 500,000 recipients had duplicate claims

This change joins with recent work requirement changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which raised the age for work exemptions, reduced the dependent-age threshold, and altered eligibility for veterans and homeless individuals.

What this means for recipients?

The details regarding the reapplication have not been made public yet. However, it is reported that the changes in SNAP, SSI and other federal aid will be part of a “comprehensive reform” set to roll out in late 2025 or early 2026.

Recipients are encouraged to stay alert to communications from their state SNAP agency. The new process may require updated documentation, verification of income and employment status, and possibly even identity checks as per Propel.

That being said, recipients are being urged not to panic. Current benefits continue as state agencies roll out these changes. As Propel clarified, “No, outside of the normal recertification process, there are no immediate plans to have everyone reapply right now.”

For many of the 42 million recipients, this means keeping detailed records, watching for state communications, and being prepared for a possible re-application with all required documentation.