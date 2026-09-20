Major travel alerts issued as Trump leaves Camp David early amid Middle East tensions, US warns of escalation

The United States State Department issued a major security warning over rising tensions in the Middle East on Saturday. The State Department has urged Americans in the region to remain vigilant and advised those outside the region to reconsider travel plans.

Trump’s early departure from Camp David added to concerns about a possible escalation in the US-Iran conflict. AP/PTI(AP09_20_2026_000001B) (AP)

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The warning came as President Donald Trump reportedly cut short his trip to Camp David.

A report by Axios's Barak Ravid sparked concerns about the early return coinciding with reports of Iran's issuance of “Code 100.” It is the highest level of preparedness alert for its armed forces. It has, however, not been confirmed by any Iranian news agencies.

Also read: Why did Trump leave Camp David early? Details as Russia-NATO tensions mount in the backdrop of Iran war

What is the travel alert issued by the State Department?

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{{^usCountry}} The State Department said the security environment in the Middle East remains “complex” with the possibility of “unforeseen escalation.” It warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions for Americans travelling through the region {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The State Department said the security environment in the Middle East remains “complex” with the possibility of “unforeseen escalation.” It warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions for Americans travelling through the region {{/usCountry}}

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The advisory also highlighted growing concerns over attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, including strikes targeting Saudi Arabia and civilian infrastructure.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance,” the department said. They added that travellers should monitor airport and airline operations before making plans.

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Also read: Why Trump is banning CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House; What we know so far

Trump’s early Camp David departure fuels speculation

Trump’s early departure from Camp David added to concerns about a possible escalation, although officials have not announced any specific military action or emergency response connected to the move.

The White House has not publicly provided details about the reason for Trump’s early departure.

The State Department also warned that US diplomatic facilities and American-linked locations outside the Middle East could face increased risks.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” the advisory said.

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Officials urged Americans abroad to follow embassy security alerts, stay updated through official channels and remain aware of changing conditions.

Houthi attacks raise regional security concerns

The warning follows a series of attacks and security alerts across the Gulf region.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels recently claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting locations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, AP reported. Saudi authorities said air defences intercepted attacks aimed at the capital and other areas.

Reports said smoke and flames were seen near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following the strikes. The attacks increased fears about risks to civilian aviation and regional transportation networks.

The US State Department’s warning specifically noted that Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is already under a Level Three US travel advisory, which asks Americans to reconsider travel because of risks linked to armed conflict, terrorism and possible missile and drone attacks.

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For now, US officials have stopped short of announcing broader evacuation measures but continue to warn citizens that the situation could change quickly.