Mall of Louisiana shooting: Active shooter situation in Baton Rouge? What we know

Update: Two people are in critical condition and multiple others have been hurt following a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Shooting in Mall of Louisiana.(Unsplash)

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Initial report: Reports of a possible shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge have emerged. According to WAFB, there are believed to be four to five victims near the food court. Police are on the scene and actively investigating. Officials are reportedly searching for one to two suspects.

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Gov. Jeff Landry responds

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{{^usCountry}} Gov. Jeff Landry released a statement, confirming the "active shooter scene." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gov. Jeff Landry released a statement, confirming the "active shooter scene." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana. I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area," he said. "Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials." Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana. I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area," he said. "Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials." Witness reports {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One resident wrote, "Avoid Mall of Louisiana. Please stay away from the Mall of Louisiana area right now. There were shots fired near Dick’s Sporting Goods. It sounded like multi." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One resident wrote, "Avoid Mall of Louisiana. Please stay away from the Mall of Louisiana area right now. There were shots fired near Dick’s Sporting Goods. It sounded like multi." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Something serious is going on near the mall of Louisiana! I’ve seen over 30 cops flying down the interstate in that direction. Helicopter overhead. Check on your people!!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Something serious is going on near the mall of Louisiana! I’ve seen over 30 cops flying down the interstate in that direction. Helicopter overhead. Check on your people!!" {{/usCountry}}

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A third person reported, "Mall of Louisiana.....I am hearing a possible active shooter.... Not a joke friends."

Another added, "Police’s everywhere at the Mall of Louisiana and helicopters flying over it. What’s going on."

Another resident wrote, “There is an active shooter at Mall of Louisiana. I have information from someone who works there, who is barricaded. the shooter fired in the food court, & they haven’t heard shots since. this is right now. Please check on everyone you know. 2 females are shot that eyewitnesses can see on the food court floor.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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