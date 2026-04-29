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Mamdani could ask King Charles long-standing India question during NYC visit: ‘Return Koh-i-Noor diamond’

While attending a 9/11 commemoration, Mamdani hints at discussing the Koh-i-Noor diamond with King Charles during his NYC visit.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:18 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he could raise a long-standing demand tied to India’s colonial past if he gets a chance to speak privately with King Charles III during the monarch’s visit to the city.

Britain's King Charles standing next to Queen Camilla interacts with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a visit to the 9/11 Memorial, in New York City, April 29.(REUTERS)

According to Politico, Mamdani made the comment at a press conference on Wednesday, hours before he was set to attend a wreath-laying ceremony in Lower Manhattan where he is expected to cross paths with the king.

“If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I’d probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond,” Mamdani said, referring to the historic gem embedded in a British royal crown.

A spokesperson for the royal family declined to comment on the mayor’s remarks.

Koh-i-Noor dispute

Also Read: Why King Charles' coronation skipped Kohinoor diamond? ‘Sensible thing to…’

They are set to meet Mamdani at the ceremony, along with the governors of New York and New Jersey. “I’ll be attending a wreath laying… and the focus… is to honor the more than 3,000 New Yorkers who were killed,” Mamdani said.

The New York stop follows a busy day in Washington, where the king delivered an address to the US Congress, held a private meeting with Donald Trump, and met leaders from the US tech industry, Reuters reported.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

us news zohran mamdani king charles iii india new york city
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Mamdani could ask King Charles long-standing India question during NYC visit: ‘Return Koh-i-Noor diamond’
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