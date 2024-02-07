The cursed legacy of Koh-i-Noor: How it mysteriously affect it’s owners

The Koh-i-noor, a dazzling 105.6-carat diamond, is a famed member of the Crown Jewels in the UK, currently held by King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla. The Kohinoor diamond as part of the British Monarch’s crown.(HT file)

The cursed legacy of Koh-i-noor

Despite its name meaning "Mountain of Light" in Persian, the Koh-i-noor is believed to bring misfortune to its male owners. Recent discussions arise as King Charles III faces a health challenge.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Origin and prestige of Koh-i-noor

Discovered in Kollur Mines, Golconda, during the Kakatiya Dynasty's rule, the Koh-i-noor became a coveted jewel, leading to conflicts between rulers eager to claim it as a trophy.

Peacock throne: A diamond's central stage

Shah Jahan, in 1628, commissioned a magnificent Peacock Throne adorned with rubies, emeralds, and the Koh-i-noor. The throne gained fame, but the diamond faced turmoil as the Mughal Empire expanded.

The diamond's travels and wars

From Nader Shah's armband to the Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh's possession, the Koh-i-noor journeyed through wars, changing hands between Hindu, Persian, Mughal, Afghan, and Sikh rulers.

The British connection

In 1849, the British East India Company seized the Koh-i-noor after imprisoning Ranjit Singh's family. Throughout history, any ruler possessing the diamond faced a downfall.

The East India Company's fate

The Revolt of 1857 nearly destroyed the East India Company, raising questions about whether they were aware of the Koh-i-noor curse. The British Royals, cautious of this belief, avoided male heirs wearing the diamond.

Royal heirs and Koh-i-noor

To avert the curse, only female members of the British Royal family have worn the Koh-i-noor. Queen Victoria, Queen Alexandra, Queen Mother, and Queen Elizabeth II all adorned the diamond during special occasions.

Controversies and demands

Calls to return the Koh-i-noor to India persist, with demands and protests against the UK. Despite the controversies, the diamond remains an integral part of the British Crown jewels.

Centuries after its discovery, the Koh-i-noor continues to captivate, with legends and folktales surrounding its curse still believed by many.