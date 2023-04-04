NCERT drops chapters on Mughal Empire from Class 12 history books. Kapil Mishra says ‘Akbar…’

After National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced its decision to erase certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from the class 12 history textbooks , BJP leader Kapil Mishra lauded the move. Alleging that ‘thieves’ were being referred to as the Mughal rulers, he said that the initiative will shine light on the ‘truth’. Kapil Mishra called NCERT's move on excluding portions of Mughal Empire from class 12 history books a 'great decision'. (File)

Retweeting a video on the revised textbooks, he wrote, “It is a great decision to remove false history of Mughals from NCERT. Thieves, pickpockets and two-penny road raiders were called the Mughal Sultanate and the emperor of India. Akbar, Babar, Shahjahan, Aurangzeb are not in the history books, they are in the dustbin.”

In a follow up tweet on Tuesday, Mishra added that the ‘false claims’ of the Mughal empire are being rectified. He said, “The lie of Mughals is being removed from history. Now in the next phase their truth will be told. Mughals' loot, adultery, atrocities, cowardice, hatred of temples and idols, their relationship with their real daughters and sisters, their children rotting in drunkenness and harem, their hatred of art, literature and music should also be taught.”

The edited textbooks will be part of the state board and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school syllabus in Uttar Pradesh from the current academic year, according to a PTI report quoting Additional Chief Secretary (basic and secondary education) Deepak Kumar. According to NCERT, the reasons for skipping the portions as part of ‘syllabus rationalisation’ include ‘overlap, irrelevance, and ease of topic’.

The erased chapters are related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ from the book ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II’.

In the political science textbook, parts of Gujarat Riots and the National Human Rights Commission report on it have been removed from the chapter on 'Recent Developments in Indian Politics', PTI reported. ‘Rise of popular movements’ and ‘Era of one-party dominance’ are the other omissions from the class 12 textbook ‘Politics in Indian since Independence’.

