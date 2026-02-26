Mamdani urges families to apply for 3-K and Pre-K: Check eligibility, deadline, how to apply and more

In a video posted on Instagram, Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez noted that this is the last week for parents to enroll their children for the 2026-2027 school year. AOC said in Spanish that if children are turning three or four years old in 2026, they can be enrolled in the free 3-K and Pre-K program available for New York City .

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged families on Tuesday, February 24, to apply for 3-K and Pre-K before the programs close on February 27. Mamdani encouraged residents of the region to enroll their children before the deadline.

Mamdani said in a statement shared by the Office of the Mayor, “Child care can cost more than $26,000 a year in New York City — a price tag that puts raising a family out of reach for far too many. When families enroll their children in Pre-K and 3-K, we’re putting that money back in their pockets and making this city more affordable. If you have a child turning three or four this year, now is the time to apply. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27, and every family that applies by then will receive an offer.”

What are 3-K and Pre-K programs and who is eligible to apply? 3-K and Pre-K are free early care and education programs that the New York City Department of Education offers. Three-year-olds are provided free, full-day education under the 3-K program, before they enter kindergarten.

Pre-K is Pre-Kindergarten and aimed at four-year-olds. Free education is provided under this program, which helps children develop skills before formal schooling.

AOC noted that any parent in New York City, regardless of occupation, income, or immigration status, is eligible to enroll their kids in the program.

How can you apply? Parents can apply in these three ways:

Can be applied online by visiting the official website, myschools.nyc

Parents can call 718-935-2009 to receive translation in over 200 languages

Parents can choose to visit one of the Family Welcome Centers across the five boroughs What is the process of accepting applications? Applications are reportedly not accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. This means that all the individuals who applied during the time frame will definitely receive an offer.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Mayor further said in its statement, “Since applications opened Jan. 14, more than 75,000 families have applied for 3-K and Pre-K seats. The administration has launched a citywide outreach effort to ensure families know how and when to apply. That includes multilingual advertisements across LinkNYC kiosks and NYC Ferry, partnerships with trusted community organizations to host application workshops and conduct direct outreach — particularly to families hesitant to engage with government — and coordination with faith leaders, elected officials and community-based organizations in targeted neighborhoods. Shelter-based staff are also hosting application events for families in shelters.”