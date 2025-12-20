Will AOC run for US Presidency in 2028? Her latest's 'poll' jibe at JD Vance

Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as ‘AOC’, has ignited speculation regarding her potential candidacy for the US Presidency in 2028, reported Fox News, citing a Republican strategist. Democratic lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hinted at a potential 2028 presidential run, claiming she would outperform Vice President JD Vance in polls(Getty Images via AFP)

In her most recent critique of Vice President JD Vance, who may also be vying for the position, AOC, who represents New York’s 14th congressional district, asserted that she would “stomp” over him in this hypothetical race.

AOC’s remarks followed a recent Verasight poll indicating that she is slightly leading Vance, with 51% to 49%, in a potential 2028 matchup. Her initial reaction was “Bloop!”

Reacting to her post, one X user wrote: “I want to see the mockery he makes of her in the debates.”

“AOC doesn't understand the electoral college, does she?” another wondered.

While the fourth user commented, “Would love to see this match up!”, the third one said, “Please do this. Please run.”

‘I would stomp him,’ AOC targets Vance

When a reporter inquired whether AOC believed she could defeat Vance, she responded: “Listen, these polls, like three years out, are, you know, they are what they are. But let the record show: I would stomp him. I would stomp him!”

Republican political strategist Libby Krieger informed Fox News that AOC’s campaign might engage in a “vibes-based” competition to attract the GenZ demographic. This is due to the fact that much of her substance consists of “soundbites or progressive policies” she said.

Here's what Vance said

Neither AOC nor Vance have formally announced their candidacies, despite the Democrat's growing popularity among younger audiences due to her progressive stance on a number of issues. Given that this is US President Donald Trump's second term in office, he is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in 2028, which raises the possibility of Vance running for office.

In an earlier interview with NBC News, Vance—who is believed to be Trump's likely successor—said he did not feel “entitled” to run for president in 2028.