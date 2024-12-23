'Glowing' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez breaks silence on pregnancy rumors, netizens say ‘She would make a great mom…’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York broke her silence over strange social media rumours of being pregnant. The progressive Democrat's response came after one of her followers asked her whether she was pregnant because she was “glowing.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declares "I'm not pregnant guys."(Vogue/YouTube Screen Grab)

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she said that “everyone keeps asking me if I'm pregnant.” She then disclosed that a Republican congressman asked her the same question on the House of Representatives floor this past week.

“I'm not pregnant guys,” she clarified the rumours that has circulated since before the election.

“I had a lot of food at Thanksgiving, OK? It happens,” she added.

Reacting to her video, one X user replied, “She would make a great mom though.”

“She always glows when she talks about Elon,” another wrote.

AOC's pregnancy rumours were spread by…

Laura Loomer, a far-right political activist, circulated rumors that the Squad member was expecting before the 2024 election, in which AOC easily defeated a Republican opponent.

“I would love to talk about your baby bump and your abortion push,” she said while inviting the congresswoman to appear on her show.

Despite AOC's win, Loomer continued to spread similar rumours about her.

“Hey @AOC The election is over. You can come out and finally admit you're pregnant. Or are you waiting til the ninth month to abort? The election is over, cupcake,” Loomer wrote on X.

AOC met her fiancé and marketing expert Riley Roberts while pursuing her graduation in Boston University. The two got engaged in 2022.

Roberts has kept a quiet profile, whereas AOC has emerged as one of the most well-known radical Democrats in Congress.

He hasbeen in AOC's Instagram videos and was present at the 2021 Met Gala during which she wore the notorious “Tax the Rich” outfit.