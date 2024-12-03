Laura Loomer warns Trump against a ‘snake and traitor’ in his inner circle eyeing key job in upcoming cabinet

Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer has claimed that she has “receipts” on his possible nominee, comparing him to a “snake” who must be barred from joining the new administration. Loomer, who accompanied Trump on his campaign trips before allegedly being barred from his aircraft, reacted after Ortagus shared a picture of herself with Trump's divisive FBI Director nominee, Kash Patel.(REUTERS)

The Right-wing influencer targeted former State Department official Morgan Ortagus, who she claimed was vying for a key position.

Loomer, who accompanied Trump on his campaign trips before allegedly being barred from his aircraft, reacted after Ortagus shared a picture of herself with Trump's divisive FBI Director nominee, Kash Patel.

Loomer describes Ortagus as ‘snake’

In response, Loomer shared pictures of Ortagus, a former Fox News contributor and State Department spokeswoman, wearing a Jeb Bush T-shirt and another with Nikki Haley, a former Trump opponent, at a function for her national security consulting firm.

The photos were reportedly intended to portray Ortagus as a RINO, a demon in Trump World. She went on to refer to Ortagus as a “snake” and implied that she wasn't a genuine MAGA supporter.

Loomer calls out Ortagus for ‘working against Trump’

Declaring that she loves Patel, Loomer hailed Trump's FBI pick for “always been a big supporter of the J6 patriots” and raising money for them. “Morgan Ortagus is a snake who is disliked by all of her colleagues at the State Department and she is a traitor to Trump,” she continued, referring to those who stormed the Capitol following Joe Biden's win.

Addressing Patel, she then asserted that she has “receipts so you can protect yourself from this snake”.

Loomer suggested that, “in case she is telling you otherwise,” Ortagus and her business associates “all worked against Trump.”

She stated that Ortagus intends to grab the influential position of Deputy Secretary of Defense. Currently, Pete Hegseth, Trump's choice for Defense Secretary, is facing criticism for allegedly participating in outrageous strip club activities in a drunken state.

According to Loomer, she hopes to become the Deputy Secretary of Defense after Trump appointed Rep. Elise Stefanik as his choice to be the US ambassador to the UN “instead of Morgan.”

In a message to her 1.3 million X followers, she said, “I think we have all had enough of Morgan's many years of social climbing in MAGA at the State Department.”