Is Kash Patel on X? Elon Musk congratulates Trump loyalist on being nominated to run FBI

US President-elect Donald Trump picked Indian-American Kashyap “Kash” Patel as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Kash Patel, Trump loyalist, joined social networking site X on Sunday.(REUTERS)

Following the declaration, Trump loyalist Patel joined social networking site X on Sunday.

“Hello X,” one of Patel's initial posts read, garnering over 13.9 million views.

Tesla CEO and X owner complimented Patel on his nomination to lead the FBI.

“Congratulations on being nominated to run the @FBI!” Musk responded to his post. Notably, the billionaire himself has been picked to co-head the new DOGE department in the next US administration.

Over 485.2K individuals started following Patel, a former Republican House staffer and ardent FBI critic, after he joined the social media platform.

Besides Musk, the controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate and co-owner of Trending politics were among the other known figures who reacted to Patel's post

“Do it,” wrote Tate, while Rugg commented, “You must be doing something right.”

All you need to know about Kash Patel

In 1980, Patel was born in New York to Gujarati parents who arrived in the US from East Africa. He obtained his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond and later moved back to New York to pursue his law. Patel also received a certificate in International Law from the UK's University College London Faculty of Laws.

After receiving his law degree, he started his career as a public defender in Florida, representing clients in state and federal courts

Later, he became a prosecutor at the Department of Justice, where he worked on high-profile cases involving global terrorism in both the US and East Africa.

He made numerous appearances during the campaign trail to mobilise support for Donald Trump, who was running against Democrat Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Patel to make Epstein files public?

Patel promised to make the notorious Epstein files and the so-called "Diddy list" public. Speaking during the Benny Johnson podcast, Patel reaffirmed his resolve to uncover decades of purported misconduct in order to rebuild public confidence in government agencies.

“They are terrified,” he stated, emphasising that the Americans deserve the truth.

“He’s going to come in there and maybe give the Epstein list and maybe give the P Diddy list,” Patel added.