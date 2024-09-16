Ex-Donald Trump aide warns what ‘sycophant’ Laura Loomer really wants from former President: ‘It makes me nervous…’

Amidst worries over Donald Trump's growing relationship with Laura Loomer, Sarah Matthews, a former press staffer for the ex-President in the White House, explained why the far-right provocateur's close association with GOP presidential candidate is “so scary”. Speaking to MSNBC's Jen Psaki, Sarah Matthews described Loomer as “as fringe as fringe gets.” Laura Loomer came to limelight recently after she joined Donald Trump to both a 9/11 commemoration event and the first presidential debate against Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

Speaking to MSNBC's Jen Psaki, Matthews described Loomer as “as fringe as fringe gets.” Loomer came to limelight recently after she joined Trump to both a 9/11 commemoration event and the first presidential debate against Democrat rival Kamala Harris.

The fact that Loomer now seems to be a part of Trump's inner circle is “really concerning,” Matthews stated, adding that she seems “willing to defend anything that he says or does and he likes that, she’s the ultimate sycophant.”

According to Matthews, Loomer is “clearly angling” for a position in the White House, possibly even as press secretary. “It's terrifying,” she remarked.

“It makes me nervous about what a potential staff for a second Trump term could look like,” she added.

Also Read: Donald Trump assassination bid news updates: Trump says ‘nothing will slow me down’

When Laura Loomer declared she would proudly become Trump's press secretary

In a 2023 podcast, Loomer, who is facing backlash for calling her a “curry smell in the White House”, says that she would be happy to serve as Trump's press secretary. In the episode, she addressed Donald Trump Jr., who had expressed that he would “love to” see her in the post, stating that she would accept his offer and that she had "proven" to be his “loyal advocate and defender.”

One of the viewers on the 2023 Triggered with Donald Trump Jr. show mentioned that Loomer was a “great warrior” for the president.

In response, Trump Jr. referred to Loomer as a “bulldog” and made light of how amusing it would be to have her as press secretary. “I'd love to watch her as Press Secretary to watch D.C. just explode,” Trump Jr. said. He went on to say, “Put Laura Loomer as Press Secretary for just a couple of days.”

In her podcast, Loomer aired the Trump Jr. comments and stated that she would be open to accepting the role.

She claimed that nobody would vigorously protect Trump from the media the way she would. She went on, “I believe I've demonstrated that I am a devoted supporter and protector of President Trump.”

Mentioning her experience as an activist and investigative journalist, Loomer said that she could perform better than a lot of Trump's present campaign aides.