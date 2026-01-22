Mamdani fumes as more than 50 swastikas are found in Brooklyn playground, ‘I am sickened…’

Mamdani reposted photos of the vandalism, writing on X, “I am sickened by this antisemitic vandalism in Borough Park. Antisemitism has no place in our city, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish New Yorkers who were targeted. My administration is working closely with the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force as well as our Parks Department, and those responsible will be investigated and held accountable.”

The swastikas were drawn on playground slides and on the wall of a handball court in red, yellow and blue paint, along with other antisemitic vandalism. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, according to ABC 7. No arrests have been made yet.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has spoken out after an antisemitic goon or goons painted swastikas across a playground used by Jewish children in Brooklyn two days in a row. As many as 57 swastikas were found at a children's playground in Gravesend Park, Brooklyn .

Others condemn the act Several other prominent individuals condemned the incident, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wrote on X, “A depraved act of antisemitism. In a children's playground where our kids should feel safe and have fun. There is no excuse. There is zero tolerance. I’ve directed the New York State Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance to the NYPD in identifying those responsible.”

"They got away with it once and tried to get away with it again," said Rabbi Edgar Gluck of Community Board 12, referencing the vandalism being done twice, according to ABC 7.

Gluck added that whoever is responsible for the act needs to be prosecuted and given an education. "That's if they knew what they were doing," he said. "The only thing they know is they're doing something antisemitic. Exactly what a Nazi swastika stands for, or Heil Hitler. I don't even know if they know the history."

ADL Director of New York and New Jersey, Scott Richmond, said that Gravesend Park is one of the most densely packed neighborhoods of Holocaust survivors in New York City, which makes the act "particularly offensive." "This country went to war against the Nazis," Richmond said. "400,000 Americans lost their lives fighting against the Nazis. This isn't just a symbol that should be offensive to the Jewish community. This is something that every New Yorker should be angry about."

ADL condemned the incident, writing on X, “Parents should never have to fear that their children will encounter vile hatred at the playground. We are disgusted to see this display of antisemitism in Boro Park, home to tens of thousands of Jewish New Yorkers and thousands of Holocaust survivors. We have connected with law enforcement and @BPShomrim, and understand that @NYPDHateCrimes is investigating.”