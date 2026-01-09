Edit Profile
    Brooklyn Methodist Hospital shooting: Police shoot man with knife in Park Slope

    Police shot a knife-wielding man inside Brooklyn Methodist Hospital’s ER in Park Slope. Officers responded to reports on the 7th floor; suspect injured.

    Updated on: Jan 09, 2026 4:59 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Polie shot a man with a knife inside the Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn's Park Slope on Thursday afternoon.

    Methodist hospital shooting. (Unsplash)
    Methodist hospital shooting. (Unsplash)

    ABC 7, New York's ABC affiliate, reported that the shooting took place inside an emergency room of the Brooklyn Methodist hospital. Police were responding to a person with a knife on the 7th flood of the building, the report said.

    The suspect was injured, and their condition is not currently known.

    Locals reported a large police presence in Park Slope amidst the shooting.

    This is a breaking news.

