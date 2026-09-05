Manassas shooting reports: What happened at First Firday event in Old Town area? Latest update as scary videos emerge

A shooting was feared in Manassas, Virginia on September 4. The incident took place in the Old Town area amid the First Friday event held in the city.

Heavy police presence was reported in Manassas, Virginia amid reports of a shooting there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Manassas City Police Department issued a statement saying “The Manassas Police Department is currently conducting an active and ongoing investigation in the Old Town Manassas area. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice and to follow all directions provided by officers and other emergency personnel on scene.”

The first Friday of the month is celebrated in the city from February through November, and a post from the official page of Manassas notes “Experience the magic of Historic Downtown Manassas every First Friday from February through November. From 6pm - 9pm our streets transform into one big block party filled with live music, family-friendly activities, special events, and exclusive promotions from Downtown shops and restaurants.”

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Amid reports of the shooting, there is no official information out on a possible suspect at this moment. There's also no information on what might have led to the shooting or the condition of victims.

Manassas shooting reports: Scary visuals emerge

One person posting videos from the scene wrote “I have not confirmed it but they said somebody got shot here they're doing chest compressions over there trying to bring somebody back to life. First Friday Old Town of Manassas event. I've now heard that two people got shot.” However, this has not been confirmed.

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Another posted a photo showing police vehicles present.

“Dropped My Second Son Off At First Firday....He Called To Let Me Know He's Ok!!! Whole M-City Out Here. Said Someone Got Shot!!,” they wrote.

Manassas shooting reports: Reactions pour in

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the reports of the shooting in Manassas, Virginia. “2 shot? We where just there.. Glad we left.,” one wrote. Another added “Yes, I was around, and I heard it, and it scared the living daylights out of me,” further saying “One got hit the head.”

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However, these claims have not been officially confirmed by authorities yet.

More people shared their experiences and thoughts. “Yep. They going to fly one out medivac, sounds bad,” one wrote, though this has not been verified. Another added “You can’t go anywhere anymore without the threat of being killed by a bullet. Unreal.”