Manhattan building fire update: Three dead, over a dozen injured in ‘serious’ Inwood blaze

Manhattan building fire: Three persons lost their lives, and over a dozen sustained injuries following a major fire that erupted early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Inwood, Manhattan.

Manhattan building fire: A serious fire in Inwood resulted in three deaths and injuries to over a dozen individuals. Fire officials reported that closing doors during the incident helped limit damage

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The FDNY reported that the emergency call was received at approximately 12:30 a.m. regarding a fire on the second floor of a six-story walk-up located on Dyckman Street, situated between Broadway and Vermilyea Avenue.

In response to the three-alarm fire, more than 190 fire and EMS personnel were deployed. Footage captured flames visible from a distance as fire trucks hurried to the location. Firefighters were observed examining units and shattering windows.

Also Read: Winter storm warnings in Colorado and Wyoming: NWS alerts about power outages, travel disruptions

Manhattan building fire: Eyewitness narrates scary incident

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A resident, Rita Vega, recounted being awakened by the sounds of the fire alarm and the cries of people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident, Rita Vega, recounted being awakened by the sounds of the fire alarm and the cries of people. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I mean, it's harrowing, right? Because even though we're on the second floor, it feels 100, you know, floors up," she told CBS News. "Everyone's scared to come down. But like, we came down, and we were just letting our neighbors know, like, hey, come down. You're safe." Manhattan fire victims rush to hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I mean, it's harrowing, right? Because even though we're on the second floor, it feels 100, you know, floors up," she told CBS News. "Everyone's scared to come down. But like, we came down, and we were just letting our neighbors know, like, hey, come down. You're safe." Manhattan fire victims rush to hospital {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A total of 14 people received treatment from EMS, which included one firefighter who sustained minor injuries. According to FDNY officials, five persons were transported to the hospital in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 14 people received treatment from EMS, which included one firefighter who sustained minor injuries. According to FDNY officials, five persons were transported to the hospital in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This fire was a very serious fire. It unfortunately resulted in many patients,” stated Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This fire was a very serious fire. It unfortunately resulted in many patients,” stated Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bonsignore emphasized the importance of residents in buildings closing their doors in the event of a fire.

“The apartments that had the doors closed had very little impact, no fire. The apartments that had doors open had more impact, more fire,” she remarked.

Manhattan building fire: Over 100 people displaced

Fire Chief John Espotito stated that approximately 100 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those affected and is currently utilizing an MTA bus to offer temporary shelter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON