Maria Bartiromo: Was Fox Business host fired over leaking internal texts to White House? Explosive backstory emerges

On Tuesday, the sudden departure of Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo triggered speculation the 58-year-old could potentially joining the Trump administration. But a shocking backstory on what led to the firing has now put those speculations to rest.

Maria Bartiromo poses on the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. (REUTERS)

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The first one emerged from the news outlet Status. It stated that Fox fired Maria Bartiromo after she allegedly leaked internal texts of Fox Network to the White House. The texts allegedly contained instructions to the staff about not amplifying Trump's claims around the elections during his recent prime-time address on July 16- a key element of the SAVE America Act.

Later, Dylan Byers of Puck News reported that Maria Bartiromo wanted to pursue a story related to China and 2020 election voting conspiracy theories amid the talks around the SAVE America Act. The story allegedly was "sensitive" to the network because of the two ongoing lawsuits.

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{{^usCountry}} The report claims a Fox Business executive sent a text saying that they could not run the story. Maria Bartiromo allegedly took a screenshot of the message and shared it with the White House. Subsequently, she was pulled off the air on August 8 and later fired. Fox released a brief statement on her departure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report claims a Fox Business executive sent a text saying that they could not run the story. Maria Bartiromo allegedly took a screenshot of the message and shared it with the White House. Subsequently, she was pulled off the air on August 8 and later fired. Fox released a brief statement on her departure. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Why was Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo fired by the network? Could she join Trump at White House?

JD Vance On Maria Bartiromo Firing

Trump's White House Press Secretary in his second term, Karoline Leavitt, left her role on August 27. Given the staunch support that Maria Bartiromo expressed for Trump in her 12 and a half years at Fox Business, many assumed that she is slated to join as Karoline Leavitt's replacement.

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Such was the pull of the rumors that as JD Vance addressed the media from the White House press room - for the first time in the last 45 days- he was asked if Maria Bartiromo could be Karoline Leavitt's replacement as the White House press secretary.

Vance laughed off the rumors, saying, "I don't think so." But insiders who have covered Washington D.C. have revealed more details confirming that Maria Bartiromo is indeed not in the fray to replace Karoline Leavitt at the White House.

Also read: Maria Bartiromo: 5 things to know as Fox News megastar forced to issue embarrassing apology

What Vance Said About Maria Bartiromo

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JD Vance was asked by a reporter directly if Maria Bartiromo could be the next White House press secretary. “I don’t know, man,” Vance said. “No, I don’t think so.”

“I just saw the news literally as I walked out the door. I love Maria," Vance continued. "I think she’s an amazing person, an amazing talent. I don’t get involved in the personal drama of media stations.”

“Whatever she does, she’s going to do great,” the Vice President continued. "And I wish her all the best. She's a very very dear friend. I haven't even talked to her, so I don't know the backstory about why she's decided to leave Fox News."